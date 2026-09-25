Nueva Jersey: Sherrill exige renuncia de Caldwell tras investigación por acoso sexual
Publicado el25/09/2026 a las 16:56
La gobernadora dio al vicegobernador hasta este viernes para dejar el cargo.
Caldwell rechaza las conclusiones y Sherrill no puede simplemente despedirlo como vicegobernador.
La gobernadora demócrata de Nueva Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, exigió la renuncia del vicegobernador Dale Caldwell tras una investigación independiente sobre su conducta.
Por qué es importante: Caldwell ocupa un cargo electo y puede permanecer como vicegobernador si rechaza la petición, abriendo un conflicto dentro del gobierno estatal.
La investigación confirmó acoso sexual y faltas éticas
Today, I’m announcing the conclusion and findings of an independent investigation into allegations regarding Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell. The investigation found that the Lieutenant Governor engaged in serious, repeated violations of state policy and failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office. I’m calling for his resignation and giving him until tomorrow to do so.
I hold everyone in my Administration to the highest ethical standard. We all have a duty to follow our state ethics and harassment policy and our Code of Conduct. Anyone who violates these will be held accountable.
These violations substantiated in the investigation reflect a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration. The ethical lapses persisted despite multiple warnings and trainings. The substantiated finding of sexual harassment is extremely troubling. I’ve seen firsthand how a hostile culture can undermine everyone’s ability to succeed. It’s insidious and ruptures the trust within an organization.
Leaders have an obligation to make sure everyone in an organization is bought into the mission and able to succeed. I take that responsibility incredibly seriously. My goal as Governor is to empower our hardworking public servants, so they can remain focused on serving our state.
As a former federal prosecutor, I’m committed to ensuring everyone is treated fairly. This investigation was thorough and impartial. It was initiated by the Chief Ethics Officer and conducted by a respected former state Attorney General.
The investigation fully examined the evidence, followed the facts, and protected everyone’s privacy. In my Administration, we are committed to doing what is right, not what is politically expedient.
The Lieutenant Governor’s resignation is necessary and in the best interest of New Jersey residents.
The President continues to undermine confidence in public service at the federal level. In New Jersey, I will not accept a culture that sweeps misconduct under the rug. We have to be better than that — people expect and deserve better.
I have dedicated my life to service. I know that jobs of public trust impact the lives of everyday people, and I deeply respect the oaths and responsibilities of these positions.
I will always put the interests of the people of New Jersey first.
— Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) September 24, 2026
El informe de Lowenstein Sandler concluyó que Caldwell incurrió en acoso sexual y confirmó dos violaciones adicionales de las normas éticas estatales.
Según los investigadores, Caldwell hizo un comentario sexual a una empleada después de interesarse sentimentalmente por una amiga de ella. El vicegobernador negó haberlo pronunciado.
La investigación consideró creíble el relato de la empleada, quien aseguró que después modificó su relación laboral con Caldwell y trató de evitar viajes con él.
- El dato: Sherrill calificó el hallazgo de acoso sexual como “extremadamente preocupante” y sostuvo que las infracciones mostraban un patrón de conducta.
Las advertencias no habrían detenido las conductas
El informe también determinó que Caldwell llevó invitados personales a eventos con entrada pagada sin autorización ética previa, pago o reembolso correspondiente.
Los investigadores señalaron que esa práctica continuó pese a capacitaciones y advertencias sobre las reglas aplicables a funcionarios estatales.
Además, Caldwell habría intentado conseguir una promoción para una empleada estatal con quien mantenía una relación sentimental, sin revelar inicialmente ese vínculo.
- La disputa: Caldwell reconoció la relación, pero sostuvo ante investigadores que recomendar personas calificadas era una práctica habitual y negó haber ordenado su contratación.
Su abogado, Thomas Calcagni, cuestionó posteriormente las conclusiones y afirmó que Caldwell no recibió el debido proceso necesario para responder a cada señalamiento.
Caldwell también controla una pieza clave del gobierno
Caldwell no solo es vicegobernador. También ejerce como secretario de Estado, dirige ese departamento y actúa como principal funcionario electoral de Nueva Jersey.
Sherrill le dio hasta el viernes 25 de septiembre para renunciar y sostuvo que su salida es necesaria para proteger el interés de los residentes.
- El límite: gobernador y vicegobernador fueron elegidos conjuntamente por los votantes para mandatos concurrentes de cuatro años, según la Constitución estatal.
¿Qué ocurre si Caldwell se niega a renunciar?
Sherrill no puede simplemente despedir a Caldwell del cargo de vicegobernador. La Constitución contempla mecanismos como la renuncia o la destitución mediante un proceso de impeachment.
La Asamblea estatal tiene la facultad de iniciar ese proceso por mayoría de todos sus miembros. Una eventual condena requiere dos tercios del Senado.
Si Caldwell deja finalmente el puesto, Sherrill tendría hasta 45 días para nombrar a una persona que complete el mandato como vicegobernador.
- Qué sigue: hasta la tarde de este 25 de septiembre, las fuentes consultadas seguían reportando la exigencia de renuncia, sin confirmar públicamente que Caldwell hubiera dejado el cargo.
El caso deja a Nueva Jersey ante una disputa política e institucional: Sherrill exige la salida de Caldwell tras los hallazgos de la investigación, mientras él cuestiona las conclusiones.
Si decide permanecer, la atención pasará del informe a los mecanismos disponibles para resolver el futuro de un vicegobernador electo que no puede ser simplemente despedido por la gobernadora.
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FUENTE: FOX News / Lowestein Sanders