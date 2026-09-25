Nueva Jersey: Sherrill exige renuncia de Caldwell tras investigación por acoso sexual

La gobernadora dio al vicegobernador hasta este viernes para dejar el cargo.

Caldwell rechaza las conclusiones y Sherrill no puede simplemente despedirlo como vicegobernador.

La gobernadora demócrata de Nueva Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, exigió la renuncia del vicegobernador Dale Caldwell tras una investigación independiente sobre su conducta.

Por qué es importante: Caldwell ocupa un cargo electo y puede permanecer como vicegobernador si rechaza la petición, abriendo un conflicto dentro del gobierno estatal.

Today, I’m announcing the conclusion and findings of an independent investigation into allegations regarding Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell. The investigation found that the Lieutenant Governor engaged in serious, repeated violations of state policy and failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office. I’m calling for his resignation and giving him until tomorrow to do so.

I hold everyone in my Administration to the highest ethical standard. We all have a duty to follow our state ethics and harassment policy and our Code of Conduct. Anyone who violates these will be held accountable.

These violations substantiated in the investigation reflect a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration. The ethical lapses persisted despite multiple warnings and trainings. The substantiated finding of sexual harassment is extremely troubling. I’ve seen firsthand how a hostile culture can undermine everyone’s ability to succeed. It’s insidious and ruptures the trust within an organization.

Leaders have an obligation to make sure everyone in an organization is bought into the mission and able to succeed. I take that responsibility incredibly seriously. My goal as Governor is to empower our hardworking public servants, so they can remain focused on serving our state.

As a former federal prosecutor, I’m committed to ensuring everyone is treated fairly. This investigation was thorough and impartial. It was initiated by the Chief Ethics Officer and conducted by a respected former state Attorney General.

The investigation fully examined the evidence, followed the facts, and protected everyone’s privacy. In my Administration, we are committed to doing what is right, not what is politically expedient.

The Lieutenant Governor’s resignation is necessary and in the best interest of New Jersey residents.

The President continues to undermine confidence in public service at the federal level. In New Jersey, I will not accept a culture that sweeps misconduct under the rug. We have to be better than that — people expect and deserve better.

I have dedicated my life to service. I know that jobs of public trust impact the lives of everyday people, and I deeply respect the oaths and responsibilities of these positions.

I will always put the interests of the people of New Jersey first.

— Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) September 24, 2026