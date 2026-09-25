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Nueva Jersey: Sherrill exige renuncia de Caldwell tras investigación por acoso sexual
Dale Caldwell enfrenta una exigencia de renuncia tras una investigación por acoso sexual y faltas éticas. ¿Qué pasa si decide quedarse?
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caldwell, gobernadora, dale, renuncia
FOTO: Wikipedia

Publicado el25/09/2026 a las 16:56

La gobernadora dio al vicegobernador hasta este viernes para dejar el cargo.

Caldwell rechaza las conclusiones y Sherrill no puede simplemente despedirlo como vicegobernador.

La gobernadora demócrata de Nueva Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, exigió la renuncia del vicegobernador Dale Caldwell tras una investigación independiente sobre su conducta.

Por qué es importante: Caldwell ocupa un cargo electo y puede permanecer como vicegobernador si rechaza la petición, abriendo un conflicto dentro del gobierno estatal.

La investigación confirmó acoso sexual y faltas éticas

 

El informe de Lowenstein Sandler concluyó que Caldwell incurrió en acoso sexual y confirmó dos violaciones adicionales de las normas éticas estatales.

Según los investigadores, Caldwell hizo un comentario sexual a una empleada después de interesarse sentimentalmente por una amiga de ella. El vicegobernador negó haberlo pronunciado.

La investigación consideró creíble el relato de la empleada, quien aseguró que después modificó su relación laboral con Caldwell y trató de evitar viajes con él.

  • El dato: Sherrill calificó el hallazgo de acoso sexual como “extremadamente preocupante” y sostuvo que las infracciones mostraban un patrón de conducta.

Las advertencias no habrían detenido las conductas

El informe también determinó que Caldwell llevó invitados personales a eventos con entrada pagada sin autorización ética previa, pago o reembolso correspondiente.

Los investigadores señalaron que esa práctica continuó pese a capacitaciones y advertencias sobre las reglas aplicables a funcionarios estatales.

Además, Caldwell habría intentado conseguir una promoción para una empleada estatal con quien mantenía una relación sentimental, sin revelar inicialmente ese vínculo.

  • La disputa: Caldwell reconoció la relación, pero sostuvo ante investigadores que recomendar personas calificadas era una práctica habitual y negó haber ordenado su contratación.

Su abogado, Thomas Calcagni, cuestionó posteriormente las conclusiones y afirmó que Caldwell no recibió el debido proceso necesario para responder a cada señalamiento.

Caldwell también controla una pieza clave del gobierno

Caldwell no solo es vicegobernador. También ejerce como secretario de Estado, dirige ese departamento y actúa como principal funcionario electoral de Nueva Jersey.

Sherrill le dio hasta el viernes 25 de septiembre para renunciar y sostuvo que su salida es necesaria para proteger el interés de los residentes.

  • El límite: gobernador y vicegobernador fueron elegidos conjuntamente por los votantes para mandatos concurrentes de cuatro años, según la Constitución estatal.

¿Qué ocurre si Caldwell se niega a renunciar?

Sherrill no puede simplemente despedir a Caldwell del cargo de vicegobernador. La Constitución contempla mecanismos como la renuncia o la destitución mediante un proceso de impeachment.

La Asamblea estatal tiene la facultad de iniciar ese proceso por mayoría de todos sus miembros. Una eventual condena requiere dos tercios del Senado.

Si Caldwell deja finalmente el puesto, Sherrill tendría hasta 45 días para nombrar a una persona que complete el mandato como vicegobernador.

  • Qué sigue: hasta la tarde de este 25 de septiembre, las fuentes consultadas seguían reportando la exigencia de renuncia, sin confirmar públicamente que Caldwell hubiera dejado el cargo.

El caso deja a Nueva Jersey ante una disputa política e institucional: Sherrill exige la salida de Caldwell tras los hallazgos de la investigación, mientras él cuestiona las conclusiones.

Si decide permanecer, la atención pasará del informe a los mecanismos disponibles para resolver el futuro de un vicegobernador electo que no puede ser simplemente despedido por la gobernadora.

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FUENTE: FOX News / Lowestein Sanders 