White House Restores Press Access but New Restrictions Fuel CNN, MS NOW and Politico Dispute

Judge reinstates White House press access

Some journalists still face restrictions

White House remains in court over access

The dispute between the White House and several media outlets escalated Thursday after general press access was restored but some journalists reported new restrictions at specific events.

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico had obtained a temporary order from federal Judge Timothy Kelly hours earlier requiring the White House to immediately restore their access to the presidential complex.

Kelly found that the removal of the credentials likely violated constitutionally required due process and questioned the government’s national security justification.

However, journalists from the affected organizations initially reported difficulties entering the complex, and later CNN and MS NOW said some of their journalists were denied access to cover Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival for a state dinner.

CNN Reports New White House Access Restrictions

The White House vetoes two CNN journalists at Xi’s arrival for dinner with Trump.https://t.co/XsPIlQ5kQJ — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) September 25, 2026

CNN reported that members of its team initially tried to access the presidential complex several times and were turned away despite the court order.