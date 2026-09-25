White House Restores Press Access but New Restrictions Fuel CNN, MS NOW and Politico Dispute
Posted on09/25/26 at 14:00
- Judge reinstates White House press access
- Some journalists still face restrictions
- White House remains in court over access
The dispute between the White House and several media outlets escalated Thursday after general press access was restored but some journalists reported new restrictions at specific events.
CNN, MS NOW, and Politico had obtained a temporary order from federal Judge Timothy Kelly hours earlier requiring the White House to immediately restore their access to the presidential complex.
Kelly found that the removal of the credentials likely violated constitutionally required due process and questioned the government’s national security justification.
However, journalists from the affected organizations initially reported difficulties entering the complex, and later CNN and MS NOW said some of their journalists were denied access to cover Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival for a state dinner.
CNN Reports New White House Access Restrictions
The White House vetoes two CNN journalists at Xi’s arrival for dinner with Trump.https://t.co/XsPIlQ5kQJ
— EFE News (@EFEnoticias) September 25, 2026
CNN reported that members of its team initially tried to access the presidential complex several times and were turned away despite the court order.
According to the network, some journalists and staff were denied entry during the morning, and court filings said several physical credentials were confiscated before access was restored later that day.
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The conflict drew greater attention because it coincided with Xi Jinping’s state visit, which included a welcome ceremony, meetings with Trump, and an official dinner.
The controversy also affected audiovisual coverage: television networks in the White House press pool had suspended shared video coverage in solidarity with CNN.
Judge Demands Explanation From Government on Journalist Credentials
After the initial access problems, lawyers for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico requested an emergency hearing to seek compliance with Kelly’s order.
Kelly then ordered the Department of Justice to respond by 12:30 p.m. ET to the allegations that the credentials had not yet been restored.
The judge’s order is temporary and remains in effect for 14 days, so the broader litigation over White House press access continues.
Trump announced the ban on September 19; the government later cited national security concerns, a justification Kelly said lacked sufficient factual support in the record before him.
What’s at Stake in the Battle Between Trump and the Media?
Why it matters: The dispute raises questions about how much control the president has over physical access to the White House once press credentials have been issued and what procedural protections journalists retain.
The fact: CNN, MS NOW, and Politico obtained a temporary court order restoring their general White House access, although some journalists later reported restrictions tied to specific events.
The process: The case remains before Judge Kelly as the media organizations seek longer-term protection against the ban and the White House continues to manage access to individual presidential events.
What can readers do?: Readers can follow the court rulings and distinguish between the original White House-wide ban, the temporary restoration of credentials, and any narrower event-specific access restrictions that follow.