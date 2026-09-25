California Supreme Court Orders Sheriff to Return 650,000 Seized Ballots

The California Supreme Court unanimously concluded that voted ballots must remain in the custody of election officials, even during a criminal investigation, prompting the return of seized ballots.

The California Supreme Court ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco on Thursday to return approximately 650,000 ballots seized during an investigation into the November 2025 special election.

Why it matters: The ruling clarifies limits on law enforcement’s ability to take custody of voted ballots and reinforces that California law requires them to remain with election officials.

Seized Ballots in California Must Be Returned

California sheriff unlawfully seized over 650,000 ballots and must return them, state Supreme Court rules https://t.co/2y9KudkxGZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 24, 2026

Chad Bianco, a Republican, obtained search warrants in February to seize the ballots and other election materials after receiving a complaint alleging a discrepancy in the results.

The Court determined that the seizure violated the California Elections Code and ordered the ballots returned to the county registrar.

What’s changing: Bianco must stop handling the ballots except as necessary to comply with the order requiring their return to election authorities.

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero explained that keeping voted ballots in election officials’ custody is intended to protect them from alteration, tampering, or other improper interference.

The court also emphasized that allegations of election irregularities can be investigated, but California law provides procedures for doing so without removing voted ballots from election officials’ custody.