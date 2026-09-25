Judge Blocks Trump Media Ban, Restores CNN, MS NOW and Politico White House Access
Posted on09/24/26 at 21:00
The order requires the White House to restore the withdrawn press access, but the measure is temporary and will remain in effect for 14 days.
Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the immediate restoration of White House access for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, after President Donald Trump barred the outlets, according to EFE.
- Why it matters: The decision temporarily blocks the ban while the court considers whether the White House violated constitutional protections when it revoked the credentials.
Judge Questions Trump Media Ban
Kelly found that the news organizations were likely to succeed in showing that their credentials were revoked without constitutionally adequate due process.
The emergency order will remain in effect for 14 days, until October 8, unless the court issues another decision before then.
Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the Trump administration to reinstate CNN, MS NOW and Politico’s access to the White House after they were banned from the premises by President Donald Trump. https://t.co/CQJ2HhM31q pic.twitter.com/fwYFQZFCiq
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 24, 2026
- What changes: The White House must immediately restore the hard-pass credentials that were revoked from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico journalists.
The lawsuit alleges that the ban constituted retaliation for the content of their reporting and violated the First Amendment.
According to Politico, cited by EFE, the decision covers 78 journalists from the three news organizations.
Kelly had already questioned during Wednesday’s hearing whether the passes were revoked without clear procedures and sufficient advance notice.
Judge Questions National Security Justification
The Trump Administration argued in court that the president can establish conditions for access and that holding a White House credential does not create an unrestricted constitutional right to enter presidential spaces.
«Access to the White House is a privilege, not a right,» Department of Justice attorney Michael Velchik said during the hearing, according to EFE.
- The Government’s position: The defense argued that the publication of classified information could justify restrictions based on national security concerns.
Kelly, however, wrote that the Government had offered little evidence connecting the revocation of the credentials to its asserted national security interests.
- Trump had accused CNN, MS NOW, and Politico of publishing «fiction and lies» about his Administration and later invoked national security concerns.
- Lawyers for the media organizations challenged that explanation and argued that Trump’s initial public statements focused on reporting he considered false or unfavorable.
Ruling Does Not Yet Resolve CNN, Politico, and MS NOW Lawsuit
Kelly’s decision is a temporary emergency order. It therefore does not determine whether Trump ultimately violated the First Amendment by revoking the credentials.
- The limit: The three media organizations regain access while the court continues considering the merits of the case and the constitutional claims raised in the lawsuit.
The controversy also affected presidential coverage. Other television networks suspended their participation in the rotation system known as the «pool.»
This system allows a small group of journalists to cover certain presidential events and then share information and images with other news organizations.
The dispute also limited the distribution of images of Trump during the United Nations General Assembly, according to EFE.
- What’s next: The temporary order will remain in effect until October 8 unless the judge issues another ruling on press access before then.