Judge Blocks Trump Media Ban, Restores CNN, MS NOW and Politico White House Access

The order requires the White House to restore the withdrawn press access, but the measure is temporary and will remain in effect for 14 days.

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the immediate restoration of White House access for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, after President Donald Trump barred the outlets, according to EFE.

Why it matters: The decision temporarily blocks the ban while the court considers whether the White House violated constitutional protections when it revoked the credentials.

Judge Questions Trump Media Ban

Kelly found that the news organizations were likely to succeed in showing that their credentials were revoked without constitutionally adequate due process.

The emergency order will remain in effect for 14 days, until October 8, unless the court issues another decision before then.

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the Trump administration to reinstate CNN, MS NOW and Politico’s access to the White House after they were banned from the premises by President Donald Trump. https://t.co/CQJ2HhM31q pic.twitter.com/fwYFQZFCiq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 24, 2026