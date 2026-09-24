Hispanic Vote Shifts Again, Democratic Lead Widens as Texas and Florida Draw Attention

A Times/Siena poll shows a wide Democratic lead among likely Hispanic voters, but it remains unclear how those national preferences will translate into individual districts in November.

Democrats lead Republicans 64% to 29% among likely Hispanic voters on the congressional ballot, according to Times/Siena data cited by EFE.

Why it matters: The change comes after Republican gains among Hispanic voters in 2024 and could be relevant in Texas and Florida districts with large Hispanic populations.

Hispanic Vote Shows Wider Democratic Margin in 2026 Than in 2024

Hispanic vote heading into the US midterm elections: Democrats 53% and Republicans 29%, a 24-point lead, according to YouGov’s September 2026 figures reported by DatoWorld. https://t.co/otor8wfnSN — El Nuevo País (@ElNuevoPais2026) September 24, 2026

The contrast with 2024 is significant: before that presidential election, Times/Siena recorded only a seven-point lead for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump among Hispanic voters.

Now, the poll conducted from September 8 to 13 also places Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic voters at 26%, according to EFE.

The fact: The national poll measures congressional voting preferences. It does not establish that immigration is the sole cause of the shift.

In Texas, a separate UnidosUS poll found that 54% of Latino voters surveyed across five competitive districts planned to support the Democratic candidate, compared with 27% for the Republican.

That study also found that the cost of living and inflation ranked among voters’ leading concerns, alongside other issues including immigration policy.