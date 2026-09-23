María Corina Machado Unable to Return to Venezuela as Delcy Rodríguez Meets Trump
Posted on09/23/26 at 16:07
Machado has accumulated at least seven unsuccessful attempts to return, while Delcy Rodríguez governs, negotiates with Washington, and Venezuela remains without a presidential election date.
María Corina Machado attempted to return to Venezuela three times this week from Panama, but none of the plans succeeded, according to her team, as confirmed by EFE.
- Why it matters: Maduro left power in January, but nearly nine months later, Machado remains outside Venezuela and no presidential election date has been announced.
At Least Seven Attempts, but It Remains Unclear Who Blocked the Latest Ones
Seven frustrated attempts, three in the last 24 hours.
It’s, of course, unacceptable.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner, prevented from returning to her country.
Before, for over ten years, she was prevented from leaving.
She achieved that.
She will enter. https://t.co/JDsZJhVwB6
— Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) September 23, 2026
The three recent attempts bring to at least seven the number of unsuccessful efforts to return since Machado left Venezuela clandestinely in December 2025.
David Alandete, ABC’s special envoy in Panama, reported that the newspaper witnessed the three most recent attempts and reconstructed plans involving travel by air and sea.
However, Reuters noted that ABC did not identify who specifically blocked the latest maritime and air attempts. The State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters.
- The difference: Machado’s team has previously blamed the Venezuelan government for obstacles to her return, but there is no independent confirmation of who prevented each of the latest attempts.
Washington Supports María Corina Machado’s Right to Return, but Has Also Urged Caution
The US position has sent mixed signals. In July, Undersecretary Cartwright Weiland told Congress that Washington would not prevent Machado from returning.
«She is a Venezuelan citizen and has the right to return,» the official said, according to EFE.
But Reuters reported this month that US officials had privately urged Machado to postpone her return after the June earthquakes.
Additionally, Washington-backed negotiations aimed at reforming Venezuelan institutions began without Machado’s movement among the participating groups.
- The dispute: Washington publicly supports her right to return, while sources cited by Reuters say US officials have also urged her to delay some attempts.
Delcy Rodríguez Gains Diplomatic Space While Elections Remain Unscheduled
The contrast was visible in New York: Delcy Rodríguez met with Trump while María Corina Machado remained outside Venezuela.
The meeting highlights the current political balance between Washington and Venezuela’s interim government.
Rodríguez has said elections will take place when Venezuela is «ready,» but she has not announced a date.
EFE reported in April that the next presidential election still had no scheduled date.
The Transition Has Produced Some Changes
In ABC: I’ve lived many stories as a journalist, but few like this. I accompanied María Corina Machado in Panama and was a direct witness to three frustrated attempts in one day to continue her return to Venezuela, by sea and by air. This is the story of the blockade we saw and lived. https://t.co/UYbEkSxMGm
— David Alandete (@alandete) September 23, 2026
In August, the government granted alternative measures restricting liberty to 131 detainees.
But economic problems continue: monthly inflation declined from 19.9% in July to 8.9% in August, although year-over-year inflation reached 534.21%, according to Reuters calculations based on Central Bank data.
What’s next: institutional negotiations may continue to advance, but one central question remains unresolved: when will Venezuelans vote again for president?
The contrast summarizes the uncertainty surrounding Venezuela’s transition: Maduro no longer governs, but presidential elections remain unscheduled and Machado remains outside the country.
While Delcy Rodríguez deepens dialogue with Washington, one of the central political questions remains open: when will Venezuelans return to the polls to choose their president?
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SOURCE: EFE / Twitter (X).