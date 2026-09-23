María Corina Machado Unable to Return to Venezuela as Delcy Rodríguez Meets Trump

Machado has accumulated at least seven unsuccessful attempts to return, while Delcy Rodríguez governs, negotiates with Washington, and Venezuela remains without a presidential election date.

María Corina Machado attempted to return to Venezuela three times this week from Panama, but none of the plans succeeded, according to her team, as confirmed by EFE.

Why it matters: Maduro left power in January, but nearly nine months later, Machado remains outside Venezuela and no presidential election date has been announced.

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At Least Seven Attempts, but It Remains Unclear Who Blocked the Latest Ones

Seven frustrated attempts, three in the last 24 hours. It’s, of course, unacceptable. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, prevented from returning to her country. Before, for over ten years, she was prevented from leaving. She achieved that. She will enter. https://t.co/JDsZJhVwB6 — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) September 23, 2026

The three recent attempts bring to at least seven the number of unsuccessful efforts to return since Machado left Venezuela clandestinely in December 2025.

David Alandete, ABC’s special envoy in Panama, reported that the newspaper witnessed the three most recent attempts and reconstructed plans involving travel by air and sea.

However, Reuters noted that ABC did not identify who specifically blocked the latest maritime and air attempts. The State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters.