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María Corina Machado Unable to Return to Venezuela as Delcy Rodríguez Meets Trump
María Corina Machado has made at least seven unsuccessful attempts to return to Venezuela, while Delcy Rodríguez governs.
By  Kristel Escobar
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delcy, trump, maria, corina, venezuela, María Corina Machado Unable to Return to Venezuela as Delcy Rodríguez Meets Trump
Foto AME9823. NUEVA YORK (ESTADOS UNIDOS), 22/09/2026.- Fotografía difundida en la cuenta oficial de Telegram Prensa Presidencial de Venezuela en la que muestra a la presidenta interina de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez (i), posa junto al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, este martes en un encuentro que supone un acercamiento inédito entre Washington y Caracas, en Nueva York (Estados Unidos). EFE/ Prensa Presidencial de Venezuela /SOLO USO EDITORIAL/ SOLO DISPONIBLE PARA ILUSTRAR LA NOTICIA QUE ACOMPAÑA (CRÉDITO OBLIGATORIO)

Posted on09/23/26 at 16:07

Machado has accumulated at least seven unsuccessful attempts to return, while Delcy Rodríguez governs, negotiates with Washington, and Venezuela remains without a presidential election date.

María Corina Machado attempted to return to Venezuela three times this week from Panama, but none of the plans succeeded, according to her team, as confirmed by EFE.

  • Why it matters: Maduro left power in January, but nearly nine months later, Machado remains outside Venezuela and no presidential election date has been announced.
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At Least Seven Attempts, but It Remains Unclear Who Blocked the Latest Ones

The three recent attempts bring to at least seven the number of unsuccessful efforts to return since Machado left Venezuela clandestinely in December 2025.

David Alandete, ABC’s special envoy in Panama, reported that the newspaper witnessed the three most recent attempts and reconstructed plans involving travel by air and sea.

However, Reuters noted that ABC did not identify who specifically blocked the latest maritime and air attempts. The State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters.

  • The difference: Machado’s team has previously blamed the Venezuelan government for obstacles to her return, but there is no independent confirmation of who prevented each of the latest attempts.

Washington Supports María Corina Machado’s Right to Return, but Has Also Urged Caution

maria, corina, machado, venezuela, María Corina Machado Unable to Return to Venezuela as Delcy Rodríguez Meets Trump
María Corina Machado Unable to Return to Venezuela as Delcy Rodríguez Meets Trump – PHOTO: Shutterstock

The US position has sent mixed signals. In July, Undersecretary Cartwright Weiland told Congress that Washington would not prevent Machado from returning.

«She is a Venezuelan citizen and has the right to return,» the official said, according to EFE.

But Reuters reported this month that US officials had privately urged Machado to postpone her return after the June earthquakes.

Additionally, Washington-backed negotiations aimed at reforming Venezuelan institutions began without Machado’s movement among the participating groups.

  • The dispute: Washington publicly supports her right to return, while sources cited by Reuters say US officials have also urged her to delay some attempts.

Delcy Rodríguez Gains Diplomatic Space While Elections Remain Unscheduled

The contrast was visible in New York: Delcy Rodríguez met with Trump while María Corina Machado remained outside Venezuela.

The meeting highlights the current political balance between Washington and Venezuela’s interim government.

Rodríguez has said elections will take place when Venezuela is «ready,» but she has not announced a date.

EFE reported in April that the next presidential election still had no scheduled date.

The Transition Has Produced Some Changes

In August, the government granted alternative measures restricting liberty to 131 detainees.

But economic problems continue: monthly inflation declined from 19.9% in July to 8.9% in August, although year-over-year inflation reached 534.21%, according to Reuters calculations based on Central Bank data.

What’s next: institutional negotiations may continue to advance, but one central question remains unresolved: when will Venezuelans vote again for president?

The contrast summarizes the uncertainty surrounding Venezuela’s transition: Maduro no longer governs, but presidential elections remain unscheduled and Machado remains outside the country.

While Delcy Rodríguez deepens dialogue with Washington, one of the central political questions remains open: when will Venezuelans return to the polls to choose their president?

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SOURCE: EFE / Twitter (X).