Venezuelan TPS Holders Face Key Date: What USCIS Says About Path to Green Card

TPS does not guarantee a path to a Green Card

A Green Card requires independent eligibility

Each case requires individual review

Venezuelans protected by Temporary Protected Status (TPS) should understand a fundamental distinction: having this humanitarian protection does not automatically create a path to permanent residence, according to USCIS rules.

According to lanacion, this means that having lived and worked legally under TPS for years is not, by itself, enough to obtain a Green Card. Those seeking permanent residence must independently qualify under an immigration category available under U.S. law.

The possibilities depend on each person’s circumstances. Existing routes may include certain family petitions, employment-based categories, and options connected to asylum, refugee status, or other humanitarian programs, provided the applicant meets all applicable requirements.

Therefore, two Venezuelans who have held TPS for the same period may face very different circumstances. How they entered the United States, their immigration history, family ties, existing petitions, and other factors can affect whether they are eligible to adjust status.

Paths That Can Lead to a Green Card

One of the best-known routes is family-based immigration. Spouses, certain children, and parents of U.S. citizens may fall within categories that allow them to seek permanent residence, while other relatives are subject to preference categories and visa availability.

There are also employment-based categories, ranging from workers who meet specific professional requirements to qualifying investors. Under the EB-5 program, for example, USCIS establishes requirements involving investment in a commercial enterprise and the creation or preservation of jobs.

Another route may apply to people who were granted asylum or admitted as refugees and later meet the legal requirements for permanent residence. Specific protections also exist for certain victims of crime, human trafficking, and other circumstances covered by immigration law.

HAVING a potentially available category does not guarantee approval. USCIS must determine whether the person qualifies under that route and is eligible to adjust status; factors such as inspection and admission or parole, grounds of inadmissibility, and immigration history can be decisive.