Florida ICE Facility Accused of Holding 342 Detainees in Space for 56

342 detainees reported in ICE facility in Miramar

Allegations of stays lasting up to seven days

Lawmakers demand answers from ICE

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Miramar, Florida, has come under scrutiny after three Democratic lawmakers raised allegations of severe overcrowding and sanitation problems at the center used to process detained immigrants.

According to employee testimony cited by the lawmakers, the facility held 342 people on a single day in August despite having a rated capacity of only 56. The gap between those figures has raised concerns about the conditions in which detainees are being held.

According to EFE, the allegations were presented by Reps. Robert Garcia, Bennie Thompson, and Maxwell Frost in letters addressed to ICE Acting Director David Venturella and the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The lawmakers requested explanations about detention conditions and asked for responses by October 5 as the allegations increase scrutiny of how immigration holding facilities in Florida are operating.

Detainees Allegedly Held for Up to Seven Days in Temporary Cells

Three Democratic congressmen denounce that the ICE facility in Miramar, Florida, held 342 people on a single day despite having a capacity for 56.https://t.co/VyA9jxnQ1u — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) September 22, 2026

The holding cells in Miramar are intended for short-term detention, and the cited standards establish a 12-hour limit. However, the lawmakers allege that some immigrants were held at the facility for up to seven days.