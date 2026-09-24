Venezuelans in Doral Describe Fear of ICE and a Sense of «Betrayal»

Doral residents describe businesses with fewer customers and families avoiding going out as immigration enforcement affects one of the largest Venezuelan communities in the United States.

Doral, sometimes nicknamed «Doralzuela» because of its large Venezuelan community, is experiencing a climate of fear amid immigration enforcement, according to testimonies collected by EFE.

Why it matters: Residents say the fear is affecting not only immigrants who may face deportation, but also family routines, work, and local businesses.

Empty Businesses and Families Staying Home

«Doral is a ghost town,» Adelys Ferro, executive director of the Venezuelan American Caucus, told EFE, describing empty businesses and fearful residents.

Liz Rebecca Alarcón, a resident for more than 20 years, said supermarkets and stores have fewer customers and that some families have even changed their children’s routines.

«People are terrified to leave their homes,» Ferro said. However, these testimonies alone do not establish a broad economic decline across the city.

The fact: Doral had an estimated population of 81,634 in 2025, with 85.5% identifying as Hispanic or Latino, according to the Census Bureau.