USCIS Issues Warning: Paying to «Expedite» Your Green Card May Be a Scam
Posted on09/24/26 at 04:10
- USCIS Warns of Scams
- Beware of False Promises
- Verify Before Paying
Those waiting for a green card, visa, or work permit face a new warning: be wary of individuals who promise to expedite proceedings in exchange for money.
USCIS issued a warning on September 18 about companies and websites that present themselves as migration experts or claim to have special connections with U.S. authorities.
The risk increases when they offer quick results, guarantee approvals, or claim that an additional payment will allow applicants to bypass the normal migration process timeline.
This warning is particularly relevant for applicants who, faced with long wait times, may turn to intermediaries seeking an immediate solution for their cases.
USCIS Warns of Scams to Expedite Green Cards
IT’S A SCAM: Sometimes businesses and websites pretend to be immigration experts or say they have special connections to the government.
They might also “guarantee” that you can get a visa, Green Card, or work permit faster if you pay a fee.
Learn more:… pic.twitter.com/ij2y0SboVD
— USCIS (@USCIS) September 18, 2026
Any promise of guaranteed approval should also raise caution, as benefits depend on legal requirements and the corresponding evaluation of each application.
USCIS does have official expedited processing mechanisms for certain categories, but these procedures are regulated and do not depend on alleged private contacts.
Applicants should use government channels to review processing times and check which official options are available for their specific type of application.
The Fact
- No one guarantees approval.
- USCIS has official channels.
- Distrust “special” contacts.
Notaries and Consultants: Who Can Legally Represent You
USCIS Warns of Scams to Expedite Green Cards. Illustration: generated with AI — MundoNow
Another critical point is to verify the credentials of those offering help, especially when they present themselves as “experts,” “migration consultants,” or “notaries.”
The Department of Justice warns that non-attorney migration specialists, visa consultants, and notaries are not authorized to represent individuals before immigration courts or the BIA.
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Licensed attorneys can offer representation, while certain non-attorney professionals can do so when they have official accreditation under federal rules.
Accredited representatives must work or collaborate as volunteers with recognized organizations; they cannot practice independently using that accreditation.
The Process
- Check professional credentials.
- Consult government records.
- Review who can represent you.
How to Verify Migration Help Before Paying
There are two levels of accreditation for authorized representatives: partial and complete, an important distinction depending on the instance where the case is located.
Partial accreditation allows representation before USCIS, while complete accreditation also allows action before immigration courts and the Board of Immigration Appeals.
The Department of Justice maintains records of recognized organizations and accredited representatives, a useful tool for verifying a person before hiring their services.
The practical recommendation is simple: before paying, handing over personal documents, or entrusting a migration case, check credentials and confirm any procedure through government sources.
What Can You Do?
- Verify before paying.
- Consult official websites.
- Protect personal documents.
Sources: La Nación, USCIS.