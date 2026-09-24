USCIS Issues Warning: Paying to «Expedite» Your Green Card May Be a Scam

USCIS Warns of Scams

Beware of False Promises

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Those waiting for a green card, visa, or work permit face a new warning: be wary of individuals who promise to expedite proceedings in exchange for money.

USCIS issued a warning on September 18 about companies and websites that present themselves as migration experts or claim to have special connections with U.S. authorities.

The risk increases when they offer quick results, guarantee approvals, or claim that an additional payment will allow applicants to bypass the normal migration process timeline.

This warning is particularly relevant for applicants who, faced with long wait times, may turn to intermediaries seeking an immediate solution for their cases.

USCIS Warns of Scams to Expedite Green Cards

IT’S A SCAM: Sometimes businesses and websites pretend to be immigration experts or say they have special connections to the government. They might also “guarantee” that you can get a visa, Green Card, or work permit faster if you pay a fee. Learn more:… pic.twitter.com/ij2y0SboVD — USCIS (@USCIS) September 18, 2026

Any promise of guaranteed approval should also raise caution, as benefits depend on legal requirements and the corresponding evaluation of each application.

USCIS does have official expedited processing mechanisms for certain categories, but these procedures are regulated and do not depend on alleged private contacts.

Applicants should use government channels to review processing times and check which official options are available for their specific type of application.

The Fact