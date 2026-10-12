Recording in public is protected.

Maintain distance during the operation.

Keep original videos as evidence.

Witnessing an immigration detention presents an immediate decision: how to document what happened without exposing yourself. Knowing the observer’s rights helps to act calmly.

The First Amendment generally protects photographing and recording ICE agents while they perform their duties in public spaces.

This protection is not reserved for journalists nor does it depend on having U.S. citizenship, explains the Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC).

However, recording does not guarantee avoiding threats or undue detentions. The ACLU warns that exercising this right also requires evaluating the risks.

How to Record ICE Without Obstructing an Operation

The ILRC recommends observing from a permitted location and maintaining sufficient distance so as not to block agents, detained individuals, or their vehicles.

If an officer orders you to step back, advise doing so calmly and, in the recording, leave a verbal record that you are complying with the instruction.