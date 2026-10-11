ICE Vehicle Hits Man in Houston: Officials Demand Videos and Answers About Operation
Posted on 10/11/26 at 08:30
- An ICE vehicle strikes a passenger.
- The driver being chased escapes on foot.
- Officials demand videos and transparency.
A 48-year-old man was hit by a vehicle driven by an ICE agent during an operation in western Harris County.
The incident took place at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, near the intersection of Clay Road and Highway 6, according to local authorities.
The man was taken to the hospital with a possible leg fracture and is currently in immigration custody while doctors assess him for additional injuries.
Investigations will seek to clarify how the agent carried out the maneuver and the circumstances surrounding the impact, without jumping to conclusions about any potential responsibilities.
Pursuit Began Against Driver, Says Sheriff
ICE ran over a man this morning in Houston, TX: https://t.co/5MNk204epx
— TheSidewalkSchool (@SidewalkSchool) October 10, 2026
Major Anthony McConnell explained that federal agents were chasing a vehicle whose driver had an arrest warrant, according to information provided by ICE.
During the pursuit, the driver took the opposite direction on Clay Road; later, both he and his passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled.
The man who was hit was the passenger. According to McConnell, an agent tried to block his path behind a building and ended up hitting him with his vehicle.
The driver escaped on foot. Local authorities had not released the names of those involved or specified the basis for the warrant.
Security Videos Capture Impact on Clay Road
🎥 A camera captured the moment when a man fleeing immigration agents was hit by a truck in Houston.
https://t.co/2GgtteCmOr
— N+ UNIVISION HOUSTON (@nmasunivision45) October 10, 2026
A surveillance video released by FOX 26 shows the moment when an ICE vehicle struck the man during the pursuit.
In the footage, a dark truck crosses the path of the running person, a key sequence for reconstructing the incident.
The existence of the video allows examination of part of what happened, but it does not, on its own, explain all the background or the agent’s decisions.
Investigators will need to contrast the available images with testimony and other evidence to establish a complete chronology of the intervention and the hit.
Lesley Briones and Sylvia García Demand Transparency
Commissioner Lesley Briones, representing Precinct 4, asked ICE to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office and release videos related to the case.
Briones also demanded accountability and questioned the impact of the Trump administration’s immigration operations on county communities.
Representative Sylvia García requested that evidence be preserved and that verifiable answers be provided, as it is insufficient to rely solely on ICE’s version.
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These statements express political demands for transparency; they do not constitute a judicial determination of the agent’s conduct or its potential legal consequences.
What Remains to be Clarified About the ICE Operation
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the hit, while details about the warrant against the driver and the previous development of the federal operation remain pending.
It also remains unknown what the passenger’s complete medical diagnosis is and what additional recordings exist, including possible body camera footage.
For Houston’s Hispanic community, the case raises questions about the safety of pursuits and the supervision of federal actions.
Those who witnessed the events can keep their original recordings and contact investigators; sharing unverified versions can hinder understanding of the case.
SOURCE: univision