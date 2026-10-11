An ICE vehicle strikes a passenger.

The driver being chased escapes on foot.

Officials demand videos and transparency.

A 48-year-old man was hit by a vehicle driven by an ICE agent during an operation in western Harris County.

The incident took place at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, near the intersection of Clay Road and Highway 6, according to local authorities.

The man was taken to the hospital with a possible leg fracture and is currently in immigration custody while doctors assess him for additional injuries.

Investigations will seek to clarify how the agent carried out the maneuver and the circumstances surrounding the impact, without jumping to conclusions about any potential responsibilities.

Pursuit Began Against Driver, Says Sheriff

ICE ran over a man this morning in Houston, TX: https://t.co/5MNk204epx — TheSidewalkSchool (@SidewalkSchool) October 10, 2026



Major Anthony McConnell explained that federal agents were chasing a vehicle whose driver had an arrest warrant, according to information provided by ICE.

During the pursuit, the driver took the opposite direction on Clay Road; later, both he and his passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled.