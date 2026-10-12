ICE detained the immigrant while he was eating.

His family claims he has a visa.

They are trying to raise funds for his legal defense.

A Hispanic father who had been living in Memphis, Tennessee, for 21 years was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while eating a baleada, a traditional Honduran dish, according to his family.

The detainee, Héctor Zelaya, was taken into custody around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2026, during a migration operation at a local establishment.

His stepdaughter, Ashley Martínez, claims that the agents pushed him into a parking lot and then detained him, even though, according to her account, there was no arrest warrant against him.

Family Claims Héctor Zelaya Has an Active Visa Case

Through a GoFundMe campaign titled Justice & Support for Héctor Zelaya, Ashley Martínez denounced the circumstances under which her stepfather was taken into ICE custody.

«My father, Héctor Zelaya, was detained by ICE while eating a baleada. ICE pushed him inside and detained him without reason,» she wrote in the campaign description.

Martínez also stated that her stepfather has an active visa case and that his family is unaware of why he was detained during the migration procedure.

According to her explanation, they understood that the order issued by the authorities concerned the establishment’s registration and not necessarily the arrest of the clients present.

The family is urgently seeking to hire an immigration attorney to review Zelaya’s immigration status, the circumstances of his detention, and available legal options.