Hispanic Father Detained by ICE While Eating in Memphis; Family Seeks Help for His Release
Posted on 10/11/26 at 20:13
- ICE detained the immigrant while he was eating.
- His family claims he has a visa.
- They are trying to raise funds for his legal defense.
A Hispanic father who had been living in Memphis, Tennessee, for 21 years was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while eating a baleada, a traditional Honduran dish, according to his family.
The detainee, Héctor Zelaya, was taken into custody around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2026, during a migration operation at a local establishment.
His stepdaughter, Ashley Martínez, claims that the agents pushed him into a parking lot and then detained him, even though, according to her account, there was no arrest warrant against him.
Family Claims Héctor Zelaya Has an Active Visa Case
Through a GoFundMe campaign titled Justice & Support for Héctor Zelaya, Ashley Martínez denounced the circumstances under which her stepfather was taken into ICE custody.
«My father, Héctor Zelaya, was detained by ICE while eating a baleada. ICE pushed him inside and detained him without reason,» she wrote in the campaign description.
Martínez also stated that her stepfather has an active visa case and that his family is unaware of why he was detained during the migration procedure.
According to her explanation, they understood that the order issued by the authorities concerned the establishment’s registration and not necessarily the arrest of the clients present.
The family is urgently seeking to hire an immigration attorney to review Zelaya’s immigration status, the circumstances of his detention, and available legal options.
More Than Two Decades Living in Memphis
Ashley recounted that Héctor has lived in Memphis for 21 years, where he has built a family life and helped raise his children.
«Although he is not my biological father, he has supported me economically and physically since I was 3 years old, and he has always treated me like his own daughter,» she expressed.
The young woman explained that, thanks to Zelaya’s work and sacrifice, she and her two younger siblings were able to attend a private Christian school.
Currently, Ashley is studying nursing, and one of her brothers is studying engineering. Both are continuing their education through scholarships, but the family is facing economic difficulties in paying for Zelaya’s migration defense.
Martínez also revealed that her stepfather has rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic illness that increases the family’s concern for his situation.
ICE Detains Hispanic Father: Family Seeks $9,000 to Hire Attorney
The detention occurred during an ICE operation at a Memphis business. According to reports cited in the provided information, a local immigrant defense organization stated that more than 100 people were detained.
However, those reports do not allow for an independent assessment of Zelaya’s legal situation or the specific reasons for his arrest.
The GoFundMe campaign has a $9,000 goal and, according to the shared figure, has raised $4,546.
The funds will be used for consultations with attorneys, legal representation, document submission, and other expenses related to the migration case.
«We are devastated by this situation, but we are a resilient family and will do everything possible to fight for my father and his rights,» Ashley stated.
The family is requesting donations and sharing their story as they seek legal advice and work to secure Héctor’s return home.
Source: Family campaign Justice & Support for Héctor Zelaya, organized by Ashley Martínez.