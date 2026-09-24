Migration Fears Reach Schools: Hispanic Families Change Routines in the U.S.

57% express migration concerns

Families change school routines

Parents seek more information

According to unotv, concerns related to migration policy are transcending immigration operations and reaching into school life: 57% of Hispanic parents surveyed said they feel at least some concern about the current migration environment in their family’s daily routine.

The impact appears in concrete decisions. Over the last 12 months, 17% claimed to have avoided a school activity or event due to these concerns, while 14% kept their children home on occasion for the same reason.

Communication with schools was also affected: 11% of participants stated they had avoided contacting teachers or staff members, a behavior that could reduce interaction between some families and educational centers.

Additionally, 10% modified the way they take, pick up, or transport their children to or from school. The percentages come from a national survey by Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a program of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

Concern about ICE also influences school choice



According to telemundo, the concern is not limited to daily attendance. The survey found that 41% of the parents consulted said that migration concerns led them to consider, actively explore, or select a different school or educational modality.

Among the alternatives evaluated are traditional public schools, public charter schools, and home education, showing how an issue unrelated to academic performance can enter into some families’ educational decisions.

However, there is an important limitation in interpreting the results: the survey did not select participants based on their migration status nor ask about their status, so the 57% should not be presented as a percentage of undocumented parents.

The study included 559 Hispanic parents, guardians, and primary caregivers of children aged 5 to 18 and was presented in September 2026 in the context of Hispanic Heritage Month.