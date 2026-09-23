ICE Detainee Locator Stops Showing Thousands With Final Removal Orders: Are They Hiding Them?
Posted on09/23/26 at 15:04
- ICE changes its detainee locator
- Thousands of people could be affected
- Attorneys warn of legal consequences
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stopped publicly displaying the locations of many detainees with final removal orders in its online locator.
The change took effect on September 15 and was not publicly announced, according to current and former officials cited by The Associated Press.
Immigration attorneys reported that some of their clients suddenly disappeared from the system, making it more difficult to determine where they are being held in federal custody.
The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) confirmed reports from its members and said it continues to monitor how the system is operating.
Who Is Affected by the Change to ICE Detainee Locator?
ICE has stopped providing the location of thousands of detained immigrants, making it difficult for relatives and lawyers to search for them. 🤔 Should ICE be transparent about the location of detainees? #JusticiaParaTodos #DerechosHumanos #Inmigración pic.twitter.com/CPnpeNx4ho
— 6wnews (@6w_news) September 22, 2026
The new practice affects people in ICE custody who have already received a final order of removal through the immigration system.
Nearly 16,000 people booked into ICE detention in July had final removal orders, according to data cited by AP.
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That figure represented more than a third of ICE detention bookings during that period, although it does not mean that all 16,000 remain in custody or are currently affected by the locator change.
The change has exceptions: detainees at certain facilities in Adelanto, Minneapolis, New York City, and suburban Chicago must still appear in the locator because of court orders.
What Does It Mean to Have a Final Deportation Order?
Thousands of immigrants with final deportation orders have disappeared from ICE’s locator, making it difficult for relatives and lawyers to know where they are being held.https://t.co/c0tSEXpwkL
— Primer Impacto (@PrimerImpacto) September 22, 2026
A final removal order from ICE generally means that the government is legally authorized to carry out the person’s removal, although individual cases can still involve different legal circumstances.
Attorneys argue that knowing a detainee’s location remains critical because emergency legal actions may still be available in some cases to temporarily stop or challenge a removal.
ICE did not confirm or deny the change, but said it is prioritizing the removal of people with final orders while dealing with numerous court injunctions.
Therefore, disappearing from the locator does not necessarily mean that a person has already been deported; the person may still be in ICE custody or may have been transferred.
What Can Families Do If Someone Disappears From the ICE Detainee Locator?
ICE «has stopped publicly revealing where it is holding thousands of detainees who are subject to final deportation orders, an unannounced move that has made it far more difficult for lawyers and relatives to find them.» https://t.co/avvHysN5Oc
— AILA (@AILANational) September 21, 2026
USAGov still directs users to ICE’s detainee locator, which can be searched using a person’s name and identifying information or their alien registration number, known as an A-Number.
If the person does not appear, the government portal recommends contacting the appropriate ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) field office.
If the family knows the facility where the person was previously held, they can also try contacting that facility directly to request information about the person’s status.
If a removal may be imminent, immigration attorneys recommend seeking legal assistance quickly because the available options depend on the person’s individual case.
What Can Families Do?
- Save the A-Number.
- Contact the appropriate ERO office.
- Seek qualified legal assistance.
Sources: Telemundo, La Opinión.