ICE Detainee Locator Stops Showing Thousands With Final Removal Orders: Are They Hiding Them?

ICE changes its detainee locator

Thousands of people could be affected

Attorneys warn of legal consequences

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stopped publicly displaying the locations of many detainees with final removal orders in its online locator.

The change took effect on September 15 and was not publicly announced, according to current and former officials cited by The Associated Press.

Immigration attorneys reported that some of their clients suddenly disappeared from the system, making it more difficult to determine where they are being held in federal custody.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) confirmed reports from its members and said it continues to monitor how the system is operating.

Who Is Affected by the Change to ICE Detainee Locator?

ICE has stopped providing the location of thousands of detained immigrants, making it difficult for relatives and lawyers to search for them. 🤔 Should ICE be transparent about the location of detainees? #JusticiaParaTodos #DerechosHumanos #Inmigración pic.twitter.com/CPnpeNx4ho — 6wnews (@6w_news) September 22, 2026

The new practice affects people in ICE custody who have already received a final order of removal through the immigration system.