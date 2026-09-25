Venezuelan Shot by ICE May Need Surgery as Deportation Case Continues

Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez still has a bullet lodged near his spine. His medical treatment and legal fight over deportation are now proceeding at the same time.

A specialist recommended that Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez, the 28-year-old Venezuelan shot by an ICE officer in Austin, undergo surgery, according to EFE, citing Congressman Greg Casar. The procedure would remove the bullet that remains lodged near his spine.

Why it matters: Garcés remains in ICE custody while facing possible surgery and a legal battle that has temporarily prevented his deportation ahead of a September 30 hearing.

Garcés Remains Detained With Bullet Lodged Near His Spine

Casar visited Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez on Wednesday at the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall and later publicly described what he observed.

According to the congressman, Garcés was in a wheelchair, had his left arm in a sling, and had the gunshot wound covered.

Casar said Garcés described persistent pain. He also said a specialist examined the detainee and recommended surgically removing the bullet.

The fact: It has not been reported that the operation has been scheduled or performed. The medical recommendation was disclosed by Casar after his visit.

The congressman said that if Garcés and his wife decide to proceed with the surgery, ICE should facilitate the treatment promptly.