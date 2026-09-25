Trump Takes Third-Country Deportation Fight to Supreme Court: What’s at Stake for Migrants?

Trump appeals to Supreme Court over third-country deportation

Lower-court ruling limits rapid deportations

More than 25,000 migrants sent to third countries

The Donald Trump administration has taken a new immigration battle to the Supreme Court: it is seeking to restore its ability to rapidly deport migrants to countries other than their countries of origin.

The petition comes after the First Circuit Court of Appeals allowed a lower-court ruling to take effect that limits the policy and requires additional procedural protections before removal.

The case could define how much authority the government has to send migrants with deportation orders to countries with which they may have no prior ties.

Since the strategy was implemented, more than 25,000 migrants have been sent to at least 29 third countries, according to organizations monitoring these removals.

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Restore Third-Country Deportations

The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to continue rapidly deporting immigrants to third countries, even when those countries are not their homelands. READ MORE: https://t.co/YjKxmxo9R5 pic.twitter.com/BEfv8NjWYO — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) September 24, 2026

Why it matters: the dispute concerns not only where a person can be deported, but also what opportunity they must receive to raise fears of persecution, torture, or other serious harm before being sent there.