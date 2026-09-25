Trump Takes Third-Country Deportation Fight to Supreme Court: What’s at Stake for Migrants?
Posted on09/25/26 at 12:50
- Trump appeals to Supreme Court over third-country deportation
- Lower-court ruling limits rapid deportations
- More than 25,000 migrants sent to third countries
The Donald Trump administration has taken a new immigration battle to the Supreme Court: it is seeking to restore its ability to rapidly deport migrants to countries other than their countries of origin.
The petition comes after the First Circuit Court of Appeals allowed a lower-court ruling to take effect that limits the policy and requires additional procedural protections before removal.
The case could define how much authority the government has to send migrants with deportation orders to countries with which they may have no prior ties.
Since the strategy was implemented, more than 25,000 migrants have been sent to at least 29 third countries, according to organizations monitoring these removals.
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Restore Third-Country Deportations
The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to continue rapidly deporting immigrants to third countries, even when those countries are not their homelands.
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— ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) September 24, 2026
Why it matters: the dispute concerns not only where a person can be deported, but also what opportunity they must receive to raise fears of persecution, torture, or other serious harm before being sent there.
Lower courts have concluded that migrants must receive adequate notice and a meaningful opportunity to raise claims that they could face persecution or torture in the destination country.
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The Department of Homeland Security established procedures for carrying out these removals, but the First Circuit largely upheld a lower-court decision that found those procedures unlawful.
The fact: the policy has allowed migrants to be sent to dozens of countries; Mexico is among the main destinations identified by organizations tracking these removals.
Trump Seeks to Restore a Key Deportation Tool
The process: Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Thursday, September 24, that the Justice Department would immediately seek Supreme Court intervention.
Blanche argues that the lower-court ruling restricts a tool the administration considers lawful and important to enforcing its immigration policies.
The administration also argues that the procedural requirements make deportation operations more difficult and can create logistical problems, including changes to or cancellations of flights.
The Supreme Court previously intervened in the same litigation and, in June 2025, temporarily paused a lower-court order restricting these deportations.
What Changes for Migrants as the Litigation Continues?
What they can do: people subject to removal should know the country to which the government intends to send them and seek legal advice if they fear persecution, torture, or other serious harm there.
The current lower-court third-country deportation ruling prevents DHS from using the challenged procedures without providing meaningful notice and an opportunity to raise claims related to those risks.
The dispute comes as the government expands agreements with other countries willing to receive people whom the United States cannot readily return to their countries of origin.
Attention now turns to the Supreme Court, which must decide whether to temporarily block the lower-court ruling while a legal dispute with direct consequences for thousands of migrants continues.