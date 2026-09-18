ICE Arrests Face New Legal Challenges in California and Georgia

A judge restricted certain warrantless immigration arrests in Southern California, while hundreds of South Korean workers prepare claims over a raid in Georgia.

Why it matters: The cases challenge practices used during the immigration crackdown, although they raise different legal issues.

California Limits Certain Warrantless ICE Arrests

Los Angeles has been put to the test by this administration time and time again, and we have stood firm. A federal judge has once again ruled in favor of Los Angeles and taken steps to limit the ways in which federal immigration agents can make arrests without a court order in Southern California. For over a year, families in our city have lived in fear of going to work, taking a walk down the street, or leaving their homes without knowing if they will return. #karenbass #mayorofLA — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) September 17, 2026

Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong ordered agents not to make certain civil immigration arrests without a warrant unless they first assess whether the person is likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained.

The measure applies to the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

The fact: At least 89 of 113 arrest records analyzed, nearly 80%, lacked an individualized flight-risk assessment or relied mainly on generic language.

The judge also certified a class-action lawsuit covering individuals arrested since June 6, 2025, under the conditions challenged by the plaintiffs.

Federal law allows certain immigration arrests without a warrant when there is probable cause regarding immigration status and reason to believe the person is likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained.

The decision requires agents to consider individual circumstances and document specific facts supporting that risk before making a warrantless arrest.