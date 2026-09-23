Michigan Senate Race 2026: Harris Campaigns With El-Sayed Against Mike Rogers

Former vice president Kamala Harris entered the Michigan campaign as El-Sayed seeks to unite Democratic voters in his race against Mike Rogers.

Kamala Harris campaigned Tuesday in Detroit alongside Abdul El-Sayed despite political differences that emerged over Gaza during the 2024 election.

Why it matters: Michigan is one of the states where Democrats must defend an open Senate seat as they seek control of the chamber.

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Harris Campaigns With El-Sayed in as Democrats Seek Unity in the Michigan Senate Race 2026

The event focused on Black maternal health, an issue that allowed Harris to highlight El-Sayed’s experience as a physician and former public health director.

The visit also comes as Democrats seek to bring together a coalition that emerged divided from the party’s primaries and from disagreements over Israel and the war in Gaza.

El-Sayed participated in the Uncommitted movement, which in 2024 urged Democratic primary voters to choose «uncommitted» in protest of the Biden Administration’s policy toward Gaza.

Rogers has since used that background to criticize the alliance. The Republican portrayed Harris’s visit as evidence that his opponent needs help consolidating Democratic support.