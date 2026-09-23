Michigan Senate Race 2026: Harris Campaigns With El-Sayed Against Mike Rogers
Posted on09/23/26 at 18:00
Former vice president Kamala Harris entered the Michigan campaign as El-Sayed seeks to unite Democratic voters in his race against Mike Rogers.
Kamala Harris campaigned Tuesday in Detroit alongside Abdul El-Sayed despite political differences that emerged over Gaza during the 2024 election.
- Why it matters: Michigan is one of the states where Democrats must defend an open Senate seat as they seek control of the chamber.
Harris Campaigns With El-Sayed in as Democrats Seek Unity in the Michigan Senate Race 2026
The event focused on Black maternal health, an issue that allowed Harris to highlight El-Sayed’s experience as a physician and former public health director.
The visit also comes as Democrats seek to bring together a coalition that emerged divided from the party’s primaries and from disagreements over Israel and the war in Gaza.
El-Sayed participated in the Uncommitted movement, which in 2024 urged Democratic primary voters to choose «uncommitted» in protest of the Biden Administration’s policy toward Gaza.
Rogers has since used that background to criticize the alliance. The Republican portrayed Harris’s visit as evidence that his opponent needs help consolidating Democratic support.
- The gap: 53% of likely voters prefer Democratic control of the Senate, while 48% currently support El-Sayed, according to the Washington Post-Schar School poll.
Abdul El-Sayed and Rogers Remain Separated by Few Points
The same poll places El-Sayed at 48% and Rogers at 45% among likely Michigan voters. The difference is within the poll’s 3.9-point margin of error.
Other recent polls have also shown relatively narrow margins, although the results vary. No individual survey determines the outcome of the November election.
El-Sayed’s challenge is to broaden his coalition after a divisive Democratic primary. Previous polling has suggested room to strengthen support among some Democratic constituencies.
Rogers faces a different challenge involving his ties to Donald Trump. The president has endorsed his candidacy, while polling has shown mixed views of Trump among Michigan voters.
- The fact: El-Sayed is seeking to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, while Rogers is making another bid for the chamber after narrowly losing in 2024.
Israel Remains a Point of Tension for El-Sayed
Abdul El-Sayed has positioned himself as a progressive critic of AIPAC, the pro-Israel organization that spent millions supporting his primary opponent, Haley Stevens.
At the same time, some Jewish leaders in Michigan have sought clarification of his views on Israel and the security of Jewish communities, an issue that continues to follow his campaign.
Harris’s appearance highlights an effort to bring together Democratic constituencies that had significant disagreements in 2024, when she lost Michigan to Trump amid criticism of US policy toward Gaza.
- The dispute: El-Sayed is seeking support across progressive, Black, Arab American, and other Democratic constituencies, while Rogers is also appealing to independents and some Democratic voters dissatisfied with his opponent.
Absentee Voting Opens Another Stage of the Campaign
Michigan absentee ballots become available to voters beginning September 24, adding another stage to a campaign that ends with the November 3 election.
The election will replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters and has national implications: Democrats need to retain Michigan while also competing for Republican-held seats if they hope to gain Senate control.
What’s next: Harris is campaigning to help mobilize Democratic voters, while El-Sayed and Rogers enter the final weeks of a race in which recent polling shows only a small separation.
Harris’s support reflects an effort by Democrats to bring together constituencies that were divided during the primary and strengthen El-Sayed’s general-election coalition.
With Rogers also seeking support beyond the Republican base, Michigan enters the final stage of a Senate contest with implications for control of the chamber.
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SOURCE: The Center Square / EFE