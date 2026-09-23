New Populism Shifts Election Battle: Republicans and Democrats Target Big Companies

Six weeks before the 2026 midterm elections, healthcare costs are gaining prominence and pushing candidates from both parties to confront powerful industry players.

Republicans and Democrats are putting pharmaceutical companies, insurers, and other healthcare industry actors at the center of several key congressional campaigns. Axios describes the trend as a new form of populism centered on healthcare costs.

Why it matters: only 49% of U.S. adults are classified as «Cost Secure,» meaning they can consistently afford quality healthcare and needed medications, according to the West Health-Gallup index published in June.

Healthcare Costs Reshape the 2026 Elections

Midterms’ new populism: Candidates vow to take on health industries https://t.co/SJj9zM8lWr — Adriel Bettelheim (@abettel) September 22, 2026

The debate is no longer focused solely on defending or repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Candidates with very different policy proposals are now competing to show they are willing to confront insurers, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, or pharmacy benefit managers.

The fact: among Hispanic adults, only 32% are classified as Cost Secure against healthcare expenses, compared with 55% of White adults.