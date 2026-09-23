Supreme Court Blocks Trump: What’s Next for Mail-in Voting in 2026

Court blocks new USPS restrictions

USPS maintains current election-mail procedures

Voters should review their state rules

The Supreme Court declined on September 14 to allow the Trump administration to implement new mail-in voting restrictions for the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, leaving in place a lower-court order blocking new requirements proposed by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

According to El Cronista, the dispute originated in an executive order signed by Trump on March 31. Among other measures, it directed USPS to develop requirements involving voter information and new standards for processing mail-in ballots.

The dispute went through several stages: earlier litigation allowed parts of the executive order to remain in place while some challenges were considered premature, but left open the possibility of contesting the final USPS rules once they were issued. After those rules were published, a new round of litigation followed.

The latest outcome means the new postal requirements will not take effect for the November elections. The case is particularly significant because mail voting and ballot distribution have already begun in several states, making nationwide procedural changes increasingly difficult to implement just weeks before Election Day.

What Mail-In Voting Restrictions Were Blocked

The USPS rules would have required participating state and local election officials to provide information about voters receiving mail-in ballots and use a new federal system connected to ballot-mail processing.

They also established new technical standards for election envelopes, including unique barcodes on ballot mail sent to voters and returned ballots. Envelope designs would also have been subject to Postal Service review.