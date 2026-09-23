Supreme Court Blocks Trump: What’s Next for Mail-in Voting in 2026
Posted on09/23/26 at 11:00
- Court blocks new USPS restrictions
- USPS maintains current election-mail procedures
- Voters should review their state rules
The Supreme Court declined on September 14 to allow the Trump administration to implement new mail-in voting restrictions for the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, leaving in place a lower-court order blocking new requirements proposed by the United States Postal Service (USPS).
According to El Cronista, the dispute originated in an executive order signed by Trump on March 31. Among other measures, it directed USPS to develop requirements involving voter information and new standards for processing mail-in ballots.
The dispute went through several stages: earlier litigation allowed parts of the executive order to remain in place while some challenges were considered premature, but left open the possibility of contesting the final USPS rules once they were issued. After those rules were published, a new round of litigation followed.
The latest outcome means the new postal requirements will not take effect for the November elections. The case is particularly significant because mail voting and ballot distribution have already begun in several states, making nationwide procedural changes increasingly difficult to implement just weeks before Election Day.
What Mail-In Voting Restrictions Were Blocked
The USPS rules would have required participating state and local election officials to provide information about voters receiving mail-in ballots and use a new federal system connected to ballot-mail processing.
They also established new technical standards for election envelopes, including unique barcodes on ballot mail sent to voters and returned ballots. Envelope designs would also have been subject to Postal Service review.
The administration defended the measures as an effort to strengthen election integrity and eligibility verification. States and organizations challenging the rules argued that USPS lacked authority to impose the requirements and that introducing them during an election already underway could interfere with eligible voters’ access to mail ballots.
Implementation also faced a practical obstacle: the technological system needed for some of the proposed verification procedures was not fully operational. Postmaster General David Steiner later confirmed that USPS had stopped developing the computer system associated with the blocked requirements.
Trump Criticizes Supreme Court After Mail-In Voting Decision
Trump publicly criticized the decision and questioned members of the Court, including justices he appointed during his first term. Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett were Trump’s three Supreme Court appointments between 2017 and 2020.
The president expressed frustration with some of his appointments and praised Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who dissented from the Court’s decision. The Court’s brief order did not provide a complete breakdown of the reasoning of every justice in the majority.
Attorney General Todd Blanche said the government would comply with the ruling. The administration continues to argue that the measures were intended to strengthen election integrity, while opponents contend that they improperly shifted election-administration authority toward the federal government.
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With the midterm elections approaching, the practical effect is clear: voters planning to cast ballots by mail should follow the existing rules in their own states, without the additional USPS requirements the administration sought to implement this year.
What the Ruling Means for Mail-In Voters
For voters, the immediate consequence is that USPS will continue using its existing election-mail procedures during the 2026 elections rather than implementing the blocked federal scheme.
This does not create a single nationwide rule for voting by mail. Requirements for requesting, completing, and returning a ballot continue to depend largely on state law, meaning deadlines and procedures vary significantly by location.
USPS continues to recommend mailing ballots early to reduce the risk of delays. Steiner has urged voters to place their ballots in the mail at least seven days before Election Day, while also emphasizing that voters must follow deadlines established by their state election authorities.
The ruling does not permanently end all litigation over Trump’s executive order. Legal challenges remain ongoing, but for the November 3, 2026, election, the USPS restrictions at issue in this case will not take effect.