During a Trump rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday, October 12, 2026, an aide hit a protester who interrupted the speech, and Trump later commented on the person’s weight, referring to them as male.

The protester was wearing a t-shirt with the message «Release the Epstein Files,» according to Fox News, HuffPost, and Irish Star.

An aide pushed, hit, and pulled the protester’s hair, and police intervened and removed them from the venue.

Trump called the protester a «paid protester» and joked that they «need to go on a diet,» without providing evidence that they were paid, according to Fox News.

Why it matters: the incident occurs three weeks before the November 3 election, at a rally to support Republican candidates. It shows how Trump responds to protests at his events and how the audience reacts. The criticism, according to HuffPost, was strong.

What happened at the Covelli Centre

According to Fox News, HuffPost, and Irish Star, the protester interrupted the speech with their Epstein case t-shirt. An aide pushed, hit, and pulled the protester’s hair. Police separated the fight and escorted the protester out of the venue.

A video cited by Fox News shows the man who hit the protester remained in the venue and high-fived other aides. The EFE agency provided a slightly different account, speaking of a protester, referred to as male, who received several punches and was expelled by security personnel.

What Trump said

According to Fox News and HuffPost, Trump said: «It’s a paid protester. They’re all paid. The left pays them to destroy our country. They’re scum.» He then added: «But they’re going back home to mom. Look at them. Terrible. Don’t we love our law enforcement?»

About the person’s physical appearance, he said: «Oh, they need to go on a diet! They’re a big guy. Wow. They need to diet fast. We all need to.» He also called the protester «a low-level protester.» According to HuffPost, the crowd chanted «USA, USA.» Fox News noted that Trump did not offer evidence that the protester was paid.