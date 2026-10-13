Trump Mocks Weight of Protester Hit by Aide at Youngstown Rally
Posted on 10/13/26 at 12:00
During a Trump rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday, October 12, 2026, an aide hit a protester who interrupted the speech, and Trump later commented on the person’s weight, referring to them as male.
- The protester was wearing a t-shirt with the message «Release the Epstein Files,» according to Fox News, HuffPost, and Irish Star.
- An aide pushed, hit, and pulled the protester’s hair, and police intervened and removed them from the venue.
- Trump called the protester a «paid protester» and joked that they «need to go on a diet,» without providing evidence that they were paid, according to Fox News.
Why it matters: the incident occurs three weeks before the November 3 election, at a rally to support Republican candidates. It shows how Trump responds to protests at his events and how the audience reacts. The criticism, according to HuffPost, was strong.
What happened at the Covelli Centre
According to Fox News, HuffPost, and Irish Star, the protester interrupted the speech with their Epstein case t-shirt. An aide pushed, hit, and pulled the protester’s hair. Police separated the fight and escorted the protester out of the venue.
A video cited by Fox News shows the man who hit the protester remained in the venue and high-fived other aides. The EFE agency provided a slightly different account, speaking of a protester, referred to as male, who received several punches and was expelled by security personnel.
What Trump said
According to Fox News and HuffPost, Trump said: «It’s a paid protester. They’re all paid. The left pays them to destroy our country. They’re scum.» He then added: «But they’re going back home to mom. Look at them. Terrible. Don’t we love our law enforcement?»
About the person’s physical appearance, he said: «Oh, they need to go on a diet! They’re a big guy. Wow. They need to diet fast. We all need to.» He also called the protester «a low-level protester.» According to HuffPost, the crowd chanted «USA, USA.» Fox News noted that Trump did not offer evidence that the protester was paid.
The context: Epstein files and other protests
The «Epstein files» refer to the documents in the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sex trafficking minors who died in prison in 2019. The issue has motivated protests during this campaign.
It’s not the only recent incident. According to EFE, the previous week a man wearing a Spanish national team jersey was removed from an event in San Antonio, Texas. According to Fox News, at a rally for Senate candidate Ken Paxton in that city, Trump said of another protester that they didn’t know their «mom voted for Trump.»
What is unknown
The identity of the protester or the man who hit them had not been reported. There was also no report of arrests or charges. Sources differ in describing the person attacked, as EFE used the male pronoun and other media outlets referred to a woman.
What’s next
Trump continues his rally tour before the November 3 election.
Sources: EFE via Swissinfo; Fox News; HuffPost; Irish Star. Data consulted on October 13, 2026.