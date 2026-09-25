Raman Takes Lead Over Bass in Los Angeles, but 1 in 3 Voters Remain Undecided

City Councilmember Nithya Raman leads Mayor Karen Bass 39% to 28% in a new Los Angeles mayoral poll, while the large number of undecided voters leaves substantial uncertainty ahead of the November 3 election.

Nithya Raman is ahead of Mayor Karen Bass by 11 percentage points among likely voters, according to a new Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times poll.

Why it matters: 33% of likely voters have not chosen a candidate, a large enough share to significantly reshape the current polling picture.

Raman Moves from Second in the Primary to an 11-Point Poll Lead

I told everyone that if you don’t vote for me, Raman will beat Bass. That’s why she entered the race 10 minutes before the clerk’s office closed. She knew I was gonna destroy Bass 1-on-1. Good luck LA. https://t.co/00aaxVDTgb — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 23, 2026

The poll puts Nithya Raman at 39% and Bass at 28%, the widest margin for Raman in the public polling cited by the Los Angeles Times so far.

The shift is notable because Raman finished second behind Bass in the June 2 primary and trailed the mayor in most polls during much of that campaign.

In numbers: The survey questioned 2,150 likely Los Angeles voters and found that one in three remains undecided.

The result does not entirely match other recent polling.

Surveys commissioned by campaigns and outside groups have shown smaller margins between the two candidates.