Raman Takes Lead Over Bass in Los Angeles, but 1 in 3 Voters Remain Undecided
Posted on09/24/26 at 22:00
City Councilmember Nithya Raman leads Mayor Karen Bass 39% to 28% in a new Los Angeles mayoral poll, while the large number of undecided voters leaves substantial uncertainty ahead of the November 3 election.
Nithya Raman is ahead of Mayor Karen Bass by 11 percentage points among likely voters, according to a new Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times poll.
- Why it matters: 33% of likely voters have not chosen a candidate, a large enough share to significantly reshape the current polling picture.
Raman Moves from Second in the Primary to an 11-Point Poll Lead
I told everyone that if you don’t vote for me, Raman will beat Bass. That’s why she entered the race 10 minutes before the clerk’s office closed. She knew I was gonna destroy Bass 1-on-1. Good luck LA. https://t.co/00aaxVDTgb
— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 23, 2026
The poll puts Nithya Raman at 39% and Bass at 28%, the widest margin for Raman in the public polling cited by the Los Angeles Times so far.
The shift is notable because Raman finished second behind Bass in the June 2 primary and trailed the mayor in most polls during much of that campaign.
- In numbers: The survey questioned 2,150 likely Los Angeles voters and found that one in three remains undecided.
The result does not entirely match other recent polling.
Surveys commissioned by campaigns and outside groups have shown smaller margins between the two candidates.
Spencer Pratt’s Voters Remain a Major Undecided Bloc
A significant share of voters who supported Republican Spencer Pratt in the primary remain undecided, according to Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley IGS Poll.
Pratt received nearly 218,000 votes before being eliminated from the November runoff. Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are now competing for voters who supported him in June.
- The key: 63% of Pratt voters surveyed said they had not yet decided between the two remaining candidates, adding to the uncertainty before November 3.
Bass said other polls show a closer contest, while her campaign argued that the Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times result differs from other recent surveys.
Bass Has 63% Unfavorable Rating in the Los Angeles Mayoral Race Poll
The poll also shows a challenge for Bass: 63% of likely voters view the mayor unfavorably, while 28% view her favorably.
Raman has a 40% favorable rating and a 39% unfavorable rating. Another 21% said they had no opinion of her.
- The contrast: Among voters’ top priorities are infrastructure, homelessness, public safety, and affordable housing.
Bass has faced criticism over the city’s response to the 2025 Palisades fire, while Raman has criticized her handling of municipal services and homelessness.
33% Undecided Leaves the Los Angeles Mayoral Race Unsettled
Mail-in ballots will begin to be sent on October 1, and the election will be held on November 3.
The poll captures voter preferences during a specific period. It does not determine who will win the mayoral election.
- What’s next: Both campaigns are trying to persuade the large group of voters who remain undecided, including many who supported Pratt in the primary.
Karen Bass has described polls as a snapshot in time, while Nithya Raman has said she will not take any vote for granted.
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SOURCE: EyeWitness News / FOX News