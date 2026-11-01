Trump Closes 28-Rally Campaign with Key Stops in Iowa and Kansas
Posted on 11/01/26 at 16:28
The president seeks to bolster Republican candidates in two states he won by a wide margin in 2024, but where he now faces tight electoral contests.
President Donald Trump will close his intense campaign for the legislative elections on Sunday, November 1, with rallies in Iowa and Kansas, two traditionally Republican states.
– Why it matters: Control of Congress is at stake on November 3. A Republican defeat could limit Trump’s ability to push his agenda over the next two years.
Trump and the Legislative Elections: Two States in Contention
President Donald Trump will close his campaign of rallies for the midterm elections with two events in Iowa and Kansas, states that are in contention despite being traditionally Republican, and where he seeks to mobilize his voters at the last minute.
Photo: Reuters https://t.co/unutdhhRxg
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Trump will first travel to Dubuque, Iowa, after reconsidering his initial decision to cancel the two campaign events, according to the information provided.
His visit aims to bolster Republican candidates in a state where he won by more than ten percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.
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However, the electoral landscape is different. The polls cited in the report show tight competitions in three of Iowa’s four districts for the House of Representatives.
Dissatisfaction with the cost of living is also part of the campaign, particularly due to the increase in fuel prices partially related to the Iran war.
– The fact: Only one of Iowa’s four districts shows a clear Republican advantage, according to the polls mentioned in the report.
Iowa is Also Contesting a Decisive Senate Seat
One of the most important contests pits Republican Ashley Hinson against Democrat Josh Turek for a Senate seat.
Hinson previously represented the district where Dubuque is located in the House of Representatives, adding political relevance to the presidential visit.
The governorship is also in contention. Republican Zach Lahn is slightly behind Democrat Rob Sand in the cited polls.
These competitions matter because Republicans are seeking to maintain their legislative majorities, while Democrats are trying to regain control of both chambers.
– The dispute: The results in Iowa could influence both state representation and the balance of power in Congress.
Kansas Puts a 94-Year Republican Tradition to the Test
After his visit to Iowa, Trump will travel to Salina, Kansas, to support Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who is seeking re-election.
Marshall faces Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist pastor who is attempting to achieve a historic victory for his party in the state.
Kansas has not elected a Democratic senator in 94 years, making this competition particularly significant.
The Cook Political Report classifies the Senate contests in Iowa and Kansas as disputes without a clear favorite.
– The difference: Trump won both states by a wide margin in 2024, but that presidential result does not guarantee Republican victories in the legislative elections.
Trump Ends 28 Rallies Before the November 3 Elections
The event in Kansas will close a campaign of 28 rallies in 31 days, according to the balance included in the reference information.
The day takes on particular political significance: Trump cannot seek another consecutive presidential term under the limits established by the Constitution.
Although he is not a candidate, his political influence will be present in elections that will define the composition of Congress during the second half of his presidency.
The result will determine whether Republicans maintain their majorities or if Trump will have to negotiate with one or both chambers under Democratic control.
– What’s next: Americans will vote on Tuesday, November 3, to renew the House of Representatives and elect part of the Senate. The results will define the new legislative balance.