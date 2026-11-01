The president seeks to bolster Republican candidates in two states he won by a wide margin in 2024, but where he now faces tight electoral contests.

President Donald Trump will close his intense campaign for the legislative elections on Sunday, November 1, with rallies in Iowa and Kansas, two traditionally Republican states.

– Why it matters: Control of Congress is at stake on November 3. A Republican defeat could limit Trump’s ability to push his agenda over the next two years.

Trump and the Legislative Elections: Two States in Contention

President Donald Trump will close his campaign of rallies for the midterm elections with two events in Iowa and Kansas, states that are in contention despite being traditionally Republican, and where he seeks to mobilize his voters at the last minute. Photo: Reuters https://t.co/unutdhhRxg — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) November 1, 2026

Trump will first travel to Dubuque, Iowa, after reconsidering his initial decision to cancel the two campaign events, according to the information provided.

His visit aims to bolster Republican candidates in a state where he won by more than ten percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

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However, the electoral landscape is different. The polls cited in the report show tight competitions in three of Iowa’s four districts for the House of Representatives.

Dissatisfaction with the cost of living is also part of the campaign, particularly due to the increase in fuel prices partially related to the Iran war.

– The fact: Only one of Iowa’s four districts shows a clear Republican advantage, according to the polls mentioned in the report.