Congressional Map Battle Continues in Missouri
Posted on09/24/26 at 18:33
- Missouri faces new legal battle
- Two maps remain in dispute
- Supreme Court receives new request
According to Reuters, the dispute over which congressional map Missouri should use in the November 3 election has returned to the US Supreme Court, deepening a legal battle that has produced conflicting decisions just weeks before the midterm elections.
People Not Politicians submitted an emergency request on September 22 to block a decision by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals that would allow the use of the congressional map approved by state Republicans in 2025.
This is the third time in September that the controversy has reached the US Supreme Court, following previous interventions related to the ruling of the Missouri Supreme Court and a subsequent order issued by a federal judge.
The new request once again places the justices before an immediate issue: determining which congressional lines can be used in November while a dispute involving state legislation, voting rights, and federal constitutional principles continues.
Why Two Congressional Maps Are in Dispute in Missouri
The Supreme Court is being asked to weigh in again on Missouri’s congressional maps, marking the third time the dispute has reached the justices in recent weeks.
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The Missouri General Assembly approved HB 1 in September 2025, legislation that replaced the congressional map established in 2022 and redrew the eight districts the state uses to elect representatives to the US House.
The new design substantially modified the Kansas City district represented by Democrat Emanuel Cleaver. Republicans pushed the redesign in a national context of partisan disputes over congressional maps ahead of the 2026 elections.
People Not Politicians gathered signatures to submit the new map to a referendum. On September 3, the Missouri Supreme Court determined that the state constitution allows such a referendum and ordered the proposal to appear on the November ballot.
As a consequence, the state court prohibited the use of the 2025 map in the general election while the consultation was being resolved, leaving the original 2022 congressional map as a reference.
Conflicting Court Rulings Increase Electoral Uncertainty
The conflict changed when a federal court intervened after Missouri had already held its August 4 primary using the new congressional lines, creating a dispute over whether it was constitutional to change districts between the primary and general election.
Federal Judge Stephen Clark temporarily ordered Missouri to use the 2025 map, but People Not Politicians appealed to the US Supreme Court, which on September 10 suspended that order while the appeal advanced.
The Eighth Circuit ruled on September 21 that Missouri could not hold the general election under different districts than those used during the primary and ordered the lower court to convert its measure into a permanent prohibition.
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However, the appeals court temporarily suspended the effects of its own decision until September 28, providing a window for the US Supreme Court to determine if it will intervene again before the electoral calendar advances.
What Is at Stake for Missouri Voters
The controversy does not only decide where the lines appear on a map: it determines which candidates and voters are grouped within each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts to elect federal representatives.
People Not Politicians’ argument maintains that the 2022 map should be kept while voters decide the future of the redesign through a referendum; those defending the 2025 map argue that changing districts after the primary generates constitutional problems for the electoral process.
The US Supreme Court had not yet ruled on the new request at the time of this publication. Judge Brett Kavanaugh requested responses from the parties involved, which were incorporated into the record on September 23.
With voting already underway and judicial decisions still pending, voters must consult the official information from Missouri’s electoral authorities directly to confirm their district, candidates, and corresponding ballot before casting their vote.