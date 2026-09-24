Congressional Map Battle Continues in Missouri

Missouri faces new legal battle

Two maps remain in dispute

Supreme Court receives new request

According to Reuters, the dispute over which congressional map Missouri should use in the November 3 election has returned to the US Supreme Court, deepening a legal battle that has produced conflicting decisions just weeks before the midterm elections.

People Not Politicians submitted an emergency request on September 22 to block a decision by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals that would allow the use of the congressional map approved by state Republicans in 2025.

This is the third time in September that the controversy has reached the US Supreme Court, following previous interventions related to the ruling of the Missouri Supreme Court and a subsequent order issued by a federal judge.

The new request once again places the justices before an immediate issue: determining which congressional lines can be used in November while a dispute involving state legislation, voting rights, and federal constitutional principles continues.

Why Two Congressional Maps Are in Dispute in Missouri

The Supreme Court is being asked to weigh in again on Missouri’s congressional maps, marking the third time the dispute has reached the justices in recent weeks. Watch OAN on OAN Live for updates. pic.twitter.com/7XMF52QtdN — One America News (@OANN) September 23, 2026



The Missouri General Assembly approved HB 1 in September 2025, legislation that replaced the congressional map established in 2022 and redrew the eight districts the state uses to elect representatives to the US House.

The new design substantially modified the Kansas City district represented by Democrat Emanuel Cleaver. Republicans pushed the redesign in a national context of partisan disputes over congressional maps ahead of the 2026 elections.