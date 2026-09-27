Texas, Michigan, and Missouri Reshape the Political Map: Predictions for November

Texas hosts competitive races.

Michigan disputes a key seat.

Missouri preserves the electoral map.

Texas returned to the center of the political conversation this week with five contests under special attention: the elections for the Senate and the Governor’s office, as well as the races for congressional districts TX-15, TX-28, and TX-34, three areas in the southern part of the state with a significant presence of Hispanic voters.

In the Senate race, Democrat James Talarico faces Republican Ken Paxton. A poll by Emerson College/Nexstar conducted from September 12 to 14 among 1,000 likely voters recorded 47% for Talarico and 46% for Paxton, a difference within the study’s margin of error.

The Governor’s office is also in the spotlight. Republican Greg Abbott is seeking another term against Democrat Gina Hinojosa, while different polls have shown different results. Emerson/Nexstar recorded 49% for Abbott and 46% for Hinojosa, underscoring the need to interpret each poll in light of its methodology and margin of error.

The Hispanic vote will be another relevant indicator to observe. In addition to the state contests, TX-15, TX-28, and TX-34 will allow measuring the preferences of communities in southern Texas, where issues such as the economy, cost of living, health, and immigration are part of the electoral conversation leading up to November 3.

Michigan Tries to Close Divisions in a Senate Battle

Michigan also occupied the political agenda after Kamala Harris campaigned in Detroit alongside Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, despite differences that arose between different sectors of the party during the 2024 elections over the war in Gaza and US policy towards Israel.

El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers for the seat being left by Democratic Senator Gary Peters. A Washington Post-Schar School poll placed El-Sayed with 48% and Rogers with 45% among likely voters, a difference within the poll’s 3.9-point margin of error.