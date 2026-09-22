Republicans Distance Themselves From Trump on Key Issues Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Posted on09/22/26 at 18:25
GOP candidates are adjusting their messaging on Trump, Iran, and immigration as a new survey shows growing Republican dissatisfaction with the cost of living.
Republican candidates in competitive districts are reducing references to Donald Trump or questioning specific presidential policies just weeks before the November 3 elections.
- Why it matters: The changes show different campaign strategies within the GOP depending on the district, but they do not amount to a general break with Trump.
Cost of Living Adds Pressure for Republicans Ahead of 2026 Midterms
The pressure coincides with new Reuters/Ipsos figures showing a decline in the president’s approval rating, including within his own party.
Trump’s overall approval rating among Republicans dropped from 86% in January to 73% in September, according to the survey conducted between September 17 and 20.
The decline is greater when respondents evaluate economic issues that directly affect household finances.
- In numbers: Among Republicans, 56% approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 44% approve of his handling of the cost of living.
The survey interviewed 1,277 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of about three percentage points for the full sample.
This environment helps explain why some candidates are adapting their messages to the specific concerns of their districts.
Some Republican Candidates Remove References to Trump
The Center Square reported that Republicans Mike Beltran and Casey Askar modified their campaign websites after their respective primaries.
Beltran removed a family photo with Trump and references emphasizing his longstanding support for the president.
Askar also removed a photo with Trump and deleted language describing himself as a «Trump conservative,» according to the outlet.
- The difference: Other Republican candidates in Texas and Tennessee continue to openly use their association with Trump as part of their campaigns.
The differences also extend to the war with Iran and its economic consequences.
Republicans in Iowa, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn, supported a war powers resolution aimed at limiting Trump’s military operations in the region.
Ashley Hinson, a Republican Senate candidate, has also called for an end to the conflict and publicly linked the war to the pressure consumers are facing at gas stations.
Salazar Distances Herself on Immigration
In Florida, María Elvira Salazar has made immigration policy another point of public disagreement with the White House.
«Some of his immigration control efforts have gone too far,» Salazar said in an ad directed at Trump.
The congresswoman also said that some of the same Hispanic voters who supported the president in 2024 now feel «betrayed.»
Salazar represents Florida’s 27th District, where approximately 74% of the population is Hispanic, according to data cited by The Washington Post.
- The key point: Salazar is criticizing aspects of immigration enforcement, but she is not calling for a broader break with Trump or the Republican Party.
Trump later responded by defending his border policy and rejecting Salazar’s criticism.
Trump Seeks to Keep His Base Mobilized
New congressional maps are also part of the electoral calculation: ten states implemented changes, and several redesigned districts could benefit Republican candidates, according to The Center Square.
Decision Desk HQ has published its own analysis of how redistricting may affect the House landscape, but such assessments are external forecasts and do not determine the November outcome.
The strategy is not uniform: Republican candidates in Texas and Tennessee continue to publicly emphasize their ties to Trump.
- What’s next: Trump plans to participate in political events supporting Republican candidates and encouraging turnout before November 3.
Trump himself summarized this strategy during the Republican midterm convention in Dallas: he urged supporters to vote as though he were on the ballot again.
Thus, the final weeks show two strategies coexisting within the GOP: some candidates are distancing themselves from specific Trump policies or campaign branding, while others continue to make him a central part of their campaigns.
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SOURCE: The Center Square / IPSOS