Republicans Distance Themselves From Trump on Key Issues Ahead of 2026 Midterms

GOP candidates are adjusting their messaging on Trump, Iran, and immigration as a new survey shows growing Republican dissatisfaction with the cost of living.

Republican candidates in competitive districts are reducing references to Donald Trump or questioning specific presidential policies just weeks before the November 3 elections.

Why it matters: The changes show different campaign strategies within the GOP depending on the district, but they do not amount to a general break with Trump.

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Cost of Living Adds Pressure for Republicans Ahead of 2026 Midterms

The pressure coincides with new Reuters/Ipsos figures showing a decline in the president’s approval rating, including within his own party.

Trump’s overall approval rating among Republicans dropped from 86% in January to 73% in September, according to the survey conducted between September 17 and 20.

The decline is greater when respondents evaluate economic issues that directly affect household finances.

In numbers: Among Republicans, 56% approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 44% approve of his handling of the cost of living.

The survey interviewed 1,277 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of about three percentage points for the full sample.

This environment helps explain why some candidates are adapting their messages to the specific concerns of their districts.