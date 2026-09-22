2028 Democratic Presidential Polls Show Newsom Leading Harris in California as AOC Shows Strength

California Governor Gavin Newsom is drawing more enthusiasm than Kamala Harris among California Democrats, while national and New Hampshire polls show a 2028 Democratic field with several potential contenders.

Gavin Newsom is ahead of Kamala Harris among California Democrats, although overall enthusiasm for presidential candidacies from both has declined since March.

Why it matters: The Democratic field for 2028 remains unsettled, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is registering competitive support in some early polls.

Newsom Draws More Enthusiasm Than Harris Among California Democrats

A POLITICO/UC Berkeley Citrin Center poll found that enthusiasm among registered California voters for a Newsom candidacy dropped from 48% to 37%.

For Harris, the decline was greater: she fell from 41% in March to 28% in September, according to the poll conducted between September 8 and 14.

The contrast: Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters, 61% said they were enthusiastic about a Newsom candidacy, while 55% said they were not enthusiastic about Harris running.

The poll surveyed 2,418 registered voters and reported a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points for that group.

The results primarily describe opinion in California, where both politicians are widely known, and do not represent a national Democratic primary.