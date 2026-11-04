Warner retains his Virginia seat.

Markey and Booker win re-election.

Holding seats does not guarantee a majority.

Democrats held on to their Senate seats in Virginia, Massachusetts, and New Jersey during the November 3 midterm elections.

Mark Warner, Ed Markey, and Cory Booker were re-elected, respectively, according to Associated Press projections reported by News From The States.

These victories prevent losses in those states, although they do not represent gains from Republican positions or guarantee a national majority on their own.

The scope of these results corresponds to the senatorial contests: it does not mean that all elections held in those territories have been resolved.

Virginia Keeps Mark Warner in the Senate

#Destino2026 | Democratic candidate Mark Warner retains his place in the Virginia Senate, while the Republican Party has a percentage lead in Kentucky, according to AP. https://t.co/69Nz5YZhj8 — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) November 4, 2026



In Virginia, Warner retained his seat against Republican Bert Mizusawa, a retired Army general who sought to unseat the Democratic senator.

The race was also marked by Warner’s significant financial advantage and limited Republican investment, according to coverage by The Washington Post.

However, the competition in Virginia did not end with the Senate: its eleven House of Representatives districts were also up for grabs.