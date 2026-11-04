Democrats Hold On to Three Eastern Strongholds, But Senate Battle Remains Open
Posted on 11/04/26 at 08:01
- Warner retains his Virginia seat.
- Markey and Booker win re-election.
- Holding seats does not guarantee a majority.
Democrats held on to their Senate seats in Virginia, Massachusetts, and New Jersey during the November 3 midterm elections.
Mark Warner, Ed Markey, and Cory Booker were re-elected, respectively, according to Associated Press projections reported by News From The States.
These victories prevent losses in those states, although they do not represent gains from Republican positions or guarantee a national majority on their own.
The scope of these results corresponds to the senatorial contests: it does not mean that all elections held in those territories have been resolved.
Virginia Keeps Mark Warner in the Senate
#Destino2026 | Democratic candidate Mark Warner retains his place in the Virginia Senate, while the Republican Party has a percentage lead in Kentucky, according to AP. https://t.co/69Nz5YZhj8
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) November 4, 2026
In Virginia, Warner retained his seat against Republican Bert Mizusawa, a retired Army general who sought to unseat the Democratic senator.
The race was also marked by Warner’s significant financial advantage and limited Republican investment, according to coverage by The Washington Post.
However, the competition in Virginia did not end with the Senate: its eleven House of Representatives districts were also up for grabs.
Prior to the elections, that delegation consisted of six Democrats and five Republicans, making each district’s result nationally relevant.
Massachusetts and New Jersey Maintain Their Democratic Representation
BREAKING: Democrat Ed Markey wins re-election to the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts, NBC News projects. https://t.co/1YtnCVeS7g https://t.co/YAhLzQFRPc
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 4, 2026
In Massachusetts, Ed Markey retained his seat, while Cory Booker did the same in New Jersey, maintaining both positions for their party.
These results strengthen the Democratic base on the East Coast and reduce Republican opportunities to expand their representation through these contests.
New Jersey also held elections in its twelve House of Representatives districts, a separate competition from the state’s Senate vote.
Therefore, Booker’s victory does not automatically attribute the entire congressional delegation’s result to the party.
Congressional Control Depends on Other Contests
Republicans entered the day with 53 Senate seats. Democrats needed a net gain of four to reach a majority of 51.
Retaining their positions was a necessary condition to move forward, but the national dispute also required defeating Republican candidates in other states.
In Georgia, Jon Ossoff won re-election against Mike Collins, closing another opportunity for Republican advancement.
The economy and the state of democracy topped national concerns, according to the AP Voter Poll; these data do not individually explain each state’s victory.
What Voters Should Review During the Vote Count
Journalistic projections identify winners based on electoral analysis, while official certification corresponds to the authorities and occurs later.
In close contests, the processing of pending ballots can prolong the wait, and a delay does not constitute evidence of irregularities on its own.
For the Hispanic audience, it is essential to distinguish between retaining a seat, gaining an additional one, and achieving control of a chamber.
Voters can consult state electoral authorities and follow coverage that clearly indicates whether they present partial counts, projections, or certified results.