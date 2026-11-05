Nevada and Virginia approved constitutional abortion rights in the 2026 midterm elections, while Missouri rejected new restrictions. Idaho voters rejected a measure to ease the state’s abortion ban.

Voters in Nevada and Virginia approved measures protecting abortion rights in the November 3 midterm elections, while Missouri preserved existing constitutional protections and Idaho maintained its restrictive laws.

Why it matters: The results highlight how voters in four states reached different decisions on reproductive rights, an issue largely governed by state law since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Abortion Rights in the US in 2026: Three States Vote to Protect Access

🇺🇸 VOTANTES RESPALDAN EL DERECHO AL ABORTO Y RECHAZAN MEDIDAS DE REDISTRIBUCIÓN ELECTORAL IMPULSADAS POR TRUMP Los defensores del derecho al aborto obtuvieron victorias en varios estados durante las elecciones del martes. Los votantes también rechazaron dos propuestas relacionadas con los esfuerzos del presidente Donald Trump para redibujar los distritos electorales. En total, se sometieron a consulta 145 iniciativas en más de tres docenas de estados. Entre los temas figuraron los requisitos de identificación para votar y la participación de personas transgénero en competencias deportivas. Las consultas coincidieron con una jornada de avances demócratas en el Congreso, gobernaciones y legislaturas estatales. #EstadosUnidos #Elecciones #Aborto #Trump #americanoticias — americanoticiasusa (@Americateve) November 4, 2026

Nevada voters approved Question 6 for the second time, establishing constitutional protections for abortion access until fetal viability, generally around 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The measure also allows exceptions after viability when an abortion is necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health.

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The second approval clears the way for abortion protections to become part of Nevada’s state Constitution, following the two elections required for this type of constitutional amendment.

The fact: In the 2024 election, approximately 64% of Nevada voters supported the same measure.

Under Nevada’s constitutional amendment process, voter-initiated amendments must receive approval in two consecutive general elections held in even-numbered years.