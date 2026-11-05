California rejects new electoral requirements.

Signature verification will continue.

Results are pending official certification.

California rejected Proposition 39, which aimed to require a government-issued ID for in-person voting and add requirements for mail-in ballots.

The Associated Press projection confirmed the defeat of the initiative presented in the November 3 midterm elections.

With approximately 59% of the vote counted, the rejection was around 58.5%, according to preliminary results published by KQED with AP data.

These figures may still vary during the count. The projection of the result anticipates the outcome, but does not replace the official certification.

What Proposition 39 Required to Vote in California

#Destination2026 | California rejected voter ID requirements.

https://t.co/JnywgNELAA — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) November 4, 2026



The proposal sought to modify the state Constitution to require voters to present a government-issued ID when voting in person.

To vote by mail, each voter would have had to previously select a government-issued ID number within their voter registration.

Then, they would have had to write the last four digits of that same number on the return envelope of their ballot.