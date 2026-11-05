Trump to Maintain Deportations Despite Republican Election Setbacks
Posted on 11/05/26 at 10:01
The Trump administration is ruling out changes to its immigration policy following the November 3 elections, even as polls show growing opposition to deportations among Latinos.
Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin assured on Wednesday, November 4, that deportations will continue, despite the Republican Party’s electoral setbacks.
– Why it matters: The White House is maintaining its immigration strategy as election results show losses of Republican support, particularly in predominantly Hispanic counties.
Trump Deportations to Continue Despite Defeat
“Deportations will continue”: Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security sends message after elections
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“Deportations will continue,” Mullin wrote on his official X account, a day after unfavorable elections for Republicans.
The message reaffirms the continuation of immigrant expulsions, one of Donald Trump’s top priorities during his second presidential term.
The results show Democratic gains in various regions of the country, including territories where Republicans had previously received significant support in 2024.
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– The fact: According to local media analysis cited in the reference information, Republicans lost ground in 99% of approximately 2,200 counties compared to 2024.
This percentage reflects changes in electoral behavior, although it does not demonstrate that immigration policy was the cause of Republican losses.
The Economy Outweighed Immigration Among Electoral Concerns
#EEUU The Trump administration assures that deportations will continue despite electoral defeat https://t.co/pXeMnWyG2F
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NBC News’ exit polls showed that the economy and the state of democracy were of greater concern to voters.
Immigration, despite its prominence during the Trump administration, fell behind both issues among those who participated in the electoral surveys.
– 39% cited the economy as the country’s main problem.
– 32% mentioned the state of democracy.
In contrast, only 14% identified immigration as their primary concern, according to NBC News data.
Among those who considered immigration policy a priority, 44% preferred Republican management, compared to 41% who favored Democrats.
62% of Latinos Question the Scope of Deportations
🟡 #HechosDigital | “Deportations will continue”, says the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, after Democrats’ midterm election victory.
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Opposition to deportations also appears in surveys specifically targeting the Latino population in the United States.
A Pew Research Center investigation published in October found significant differences between federal immigration policy and the opinions of those surveyed.
– The figure: 62% considered that the government was deporting too many undocumented immigrants.
The result shows concern about the scope of deportations, although it does not allow attributing the electoral results directly to this opinion.
Hispanic voters do not constitute a uniform bloc: their priorities and political positions can vary according to their circumstances and preferences.
Nearly a Million Deportations Since Trump’s Return
The Migration Policy Institute (MPI) estimated approximately 980,000 deportations between January 20, 2025, and July 31, 2026.
For the 2026 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, the institute calculated around 660,000 expulsions.
– Another fact: According to MPI, 80% of the people deported by July had no criminal convictions.
The absence of criminal convictions does not determine by itself whether a person had migratory authorization to remain in the United States.
What’s next: The Trump administration claims it will maintain deportations. However, Mullin’s message does not specify new measures or operational changes.
The evolution of deportations and their political consequences will continue to be a relevant issue following the November election results.