The Trump administration is ruling out changes to its immigration policy following the November 3 elections, even as polls show growing opposition to deportations among Latinos.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin assured on Wednesday, November 4, that deportations will continue, despite the Republican Party’s electoral setbacks.

– Why it matters: The White House is maintaining its immigration strategy as election results show losses of Republican support, particularly in predominantly Hispanic counties.

Trump Deportations to Continue Despite Defeat

“Deportations will continue”: Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security sends message after elections More information in the first comment 👇 https://t.co/XMEZCmllHh — CiberCuba – Noticias de Cuba 🇨🇺 (@CiberCuba) November 4, 2026

“Deportations will continue,” Mullin wrote on his official X account, a day after unfavorable elections for Republicans.

The message reaffirms the continuation of immigrant expulsions, one of Donald Trump’s top priorities during his second presidential term.

The results show Democratic gains in various regions of the country, including territories where Republicans had previously received significant support in 2024.

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– The fact: According to local media analysis cited in the reference information, Republicans lost ground in 99% of approximately 2,200 counties compared to 2024.

This percentage reflects changes in electoral behavior, although it does not demonstrate that immigration policy was the cause of Republican losses.