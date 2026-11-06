Trump Wears «Veto» Hat in Oval Office, Sends Warning to Congress
Posted on 11/06/26 at 07:00
The red hat with the word «Veto» that Donald Trump placed on his desk in the Oval Office has become a political signal to Congress, especially to Democrats.
The gesture, which the president had already anticipated on his social media during election night, reflects his intention to use one of the most important presidential powers to block opposition initiatives.
The item resembles promotional articles that Trump used during his election campaigns, usually identified with his name or the MAGA movement.
However, this time the message has an institutional meaning: it anticipates a confrontation with a legislative majority that could considerably limit his proposals.
Trump Threatens to Use Presidential Veto
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, placed a red hat with the word “veto” on his desk in the Oval Office, a warning sign before the new political scenario that his Administration will face after the Democrats’ advance in the legislative elections.
By: Steffany Baez
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#debate.do #elperiodicodelasmayorias
— debate.do (@midebate) November 6, 2026
During an interview before the polls closed, the president spoke of his supposed «supreme power» and summarized it with one word: veto.
After the election results were known, he again highlighted this power through the photograph of the hat, reinforcing his warning about the course that the relationship between the White House and Congress could take.
The new legislative scenario represents a challenge for the Republican Administration, since the Democrats achieved a position of strength in both chambers, according to the election results and projections cited in the report.
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This distribution of power could hinder the approval of priority initiatives for the president and open up space for greater oversight of his administration.
The new Democratic majority could also promote investigations into the decisions and actions of the Trump Administration.
This means that the conflict will not necessarily be limited to the approval of laws, but could extend to legislative hearings, requests for information, and questions about different federal government policies.
Why Does the Democratic Majority Change the Landscape for Trump?
🚨🇺🇸 | TRUMP GAVE A CONFERENCE IN THE OVAL OFFICE WITH THE «VETO» HAT AFTER THE DEMOCRATIC VICTORY
The President of the United States gave a conference in the Oval Office alongside the «VETO» hat, anticipating that he will veto all the «craziness» that the Democrats in Congress approve, and signed a decree prohibiting future presidents from demolishing the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room.
— La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) November 5, 2026
The election result represents a political setback for the president, who during the campaign asked his supporters to back Republican candidates, also thinking about his presidency.
However, after the defeat, Trump distanced himself from the result and argued that his name did not appear directly on the ballots.
Among the factors that influenced voter behavior, economic concerns stood out, particularly the cost of living and gasoline prices.
The rejection of the Iran war also appeared as one of the issues that marked the electoral debate, according to the polls mentioned in the report.
What Does Trump’s Veto Mean and How Can It Affect Congress?
The presidential veto allows the president to reject legislation approved by Congress and prevent it from coming into effect automatically.
However, this power has limits: both chambers can override a veto with a two-thirds majority of their members, a requirement that forces them to achieve considerable legislative support.
Why it matters: Increases the clash between powers.
The fact: Democrats strengthened their majority.
The process: Trump threatens to use vetoes.
For American citizens, this confrontation could have consequences in decisions on the economy, public spending, foreign policy, and other national priorities.
The hat placed in the Oval Office functions as more than a political accessory: it represents the strategy that Trump anticipates to respond to a less favorable Congress to his agenda.
Sources: Efe, NBC Universal