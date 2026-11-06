The red hat with the word «Veto» that Donald Trump placed on his desk in the Oval Office has become a political signal to Congress, especially to Democrats.

The gesture, which the president had already anticipated on his social media during election night, reflects his intention to use one of the most important presidential powers to block opposition initiatives.

The item resembles promotional articles that Trump used during his election campaigns, usually identified with his name or the MAGA movement.

However, this time the message has an institutional meaning: it anticipates a confrontation with a legislative majority that could considerably limit his proposals.

Trump Threatens to Use Presidential Veto

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, placed a red hat with the word “veto” on his desk in the Oval Office, a warning sign before the new political scenario that his Administration will face after the Democrats’ advance in the legislative elections. By: Steffany Baez More information in our newspaper: https://t.co/S3dCiisB8H

#debate.do #elperiodicodelasmayorias — debate.do (@midebate) November 6, 2026

During an interview before the polls closed, the president spoke of his supposed «supreme power» and summarized it with one word: veto.

After the election results were known, he again highlighted this power through the photograph of the hat, reinforcing his warning about the course that the relationship between the White House and Congress could take.

The new legislative scenario represents a challenge for the Republican Administration, since the Democrats achieved a position of strength in both chambers, according to the election results and projections cited in the report.