95 Immigrant Truckers Arrested in Arizona: Does Having a CDL License Protect Them?
Posted on08/31/26 at 06:36
The arrested immigrant truckers had commercial licenses issued by different states.
The case comes as the federal government tightens controls on foreigners driving trucks.
An operation in Arizona ended with the arrest of 95 immigrant truckers who had commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) issued by states, according to Fox News, citing CBP.
- Why it matters: Having a CDL license allows driving commercial vehicles, but it does not determine immigration status. Additionally, new federal rules have reduced who can obtain a non-domiciled CDL.
California Issued 76 of the CDLs of Those Arrested
A multi-agency operation in Arizona’s Yuma Sector led to the arrest of 95 illegal immigrant truck drivers, according to @CBP. Officials say all had obtained state-issued commercial driver’s licenses—most from California—and the operation also resulted in human smuggling arrests,…
— Erik Hoffmann (@TheErikHoffmann) August 31, 2026
The arrests occurred between August 10 and 14 in the Yuma, Arizona sector during a multi-agency operation.
Of the 95 truckers, 76 had licenses issued by California, six by New York, and the rest had CDLs from other states, according to CBP.
- In numbers: The complete operation resulted in 143 arrests of people from 18 countries.
- The fact: The 95 arrested truckers had a commercial license issued by a state.
Authorities also reported two cases of human trafficking. Four alleged traffickers were arrested, and 17 immigrants being transported were found.
Agents also seized 74 pounds of methamphetamine and 169 pounds of marijuana during the operation.
However, these results correspond to the general operation. The provided information does not automatically attribute the cases of drugs or human trafficking to the 95 truckers.
Which Immigrants Can Currently Obtain a CDL?
The rules for non-domiciled CDLs became considerably stricter on March 16, 2026.
The FMCSA establishes that only foreigners with legal H-2A, H-2B, or E-2 immigration status can currently obtain a non-domiciled CDL or commercial permit.
- H-2A and H-2B: correspond to certain temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers.
- E-2: corresponds to certain investors from countries that maintain applicable treaties with the United States.
This does not mean that all immigrants are limited to these categories. Permanent residents domiciled in a state can apply for a standard CDL if they meet the other requirements.
Another change directly affects foreign workers: an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) is no longer sufficient on its own to demonstrate eligibility for a non-domiciled CDL.
What Happens to Those Who Already Had a CDL?
A previous license does not necessarily disappear just because its holder no longer belongs to the currently authorized categories.
For example, FMCSA notes that a non-domiciled CDL correctly issued earlier to a DACA beneficiary does not have to be revoked solely due to the new rules.
- What changes: When renewing, transferring, updating, replacing, or making certain modifications to the CDL, the current requirements must be met.
- The limit: New non-domiciled CDLs can last up to one year or until the authorized stay expires, whichever comes first.
FMCSA also recommends that states review existing non-domiciled licenses and revoke those that did not comply with applicable regulations when they were issued.
Controls on Immigrant Truckers Had Already Increased
The Arizona case comes after another federal offensive. Between July 28 and 30, Operation Highway Shield conducted inspections on highways with the participation of ICE/HSI, FMCSA, and state police.
According to DHS, that operation detained 51 immigrants, including 21 drivers with non-domiciled CDLs issued by California and New York.
- More controls: Authorities put 766 drivers or vehicles out of service and recorded 36 infractions related to federal English proficiency requirements.
- What’s next: DHS and DOT also announced an alliance to investigate possible fraudulent or illegal practices related to CDL schools.
The operations show that foreign truckers now face simultaneous controls on road safety, license requirements, and immigration status.
- For those who work driving trucks, the difference is fundamental: having work authorization or a previously issued CDL does not necessarily mean meeting the current immigration requirements to obtain, renew, or modify a non-domiciled CDL.
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SOURCE: FOX News / DHS Department of state / FMCSA