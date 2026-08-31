95 Immigrant Truckers Arrested in Arizona: Does Having a CDL License Protect Them?

The arrested immigrant truckers had commercial licenses issued by different states.

The case comes as the federal government tightens controls on foreigners driving trucks.

An operation in Arizona ended with the arrest of 95 immigrant truckers who had commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) issued by states, according to Fox News, citing CBP.

Why it matters: Having a CDL license allows driving commercial vehicles, but it does not determine immigration status. Additionally, new federal rules have reduced who can obtain a non-domiciled CDL.

California Issued 76 of the CDLs of Those Arrested

A multi-agency operation in Arizona’s Yuma Sector led to the arrest of 95 illegal immigrant truck drivers, according to @CBP. Officials say all had obtained state-issued commercial driver’s licenses—most from California—and the operation also resulted in human smuggling arrests,… — Erik Hoffmann (@TheErikHoffmann) August 31, 2026

The arrests occurred between August 10 and 14 in the Yuma, Arizona sector during a multi-agency operation.

Of the 95 truckers, 76 had licenses issued by California, six by New York, and the rest had CDLs from other states, according to CBP.

In numbers: The complete operation resulted in 143 arrests of people from 18 countries.

The complete operation resulted in 143 arrests of people from 18 countries. The fact: The 95 arrested truckers had a commercial license issued by a state.

Authorities also reported two cases of human trafficking. Four alleged traffickers were arrested, and 17 immigrants being transported were found.

Agents also seized 74 pounds of methamphetamine and 169 pounds of marijuana during the operation.

However, these results correspond to the general operation. The provided information does not automatically attribute the cases of drugs or human trafficking to the 95 truckers.