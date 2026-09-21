Downplaying Dangers, Trump Announces «AI Force» and Will Appoint «Czar» to Oversee

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of a so-called «AI Force» and said he will appoint a new «czar» to oversee matters related to artificial intelligence.

The president made the announcement on Truth Social, amid a growing debate over the potential risks of increasingly advanced artificial intelligence models.

Trump assured that his administration does not intend to hinder the development of this industry and characterized concerns about artificial intelligence as another «hoax».

Trump Defends Artificial Intelligence

In his post, Trump compared current warnings about AI to other political controversies that, he claims, have been promoted by his Democratic opponents.

The president stated that he will not allow the growth of this technology to be slowed down.

He also defended the construction of data centers and assured that these facilities generate benefits for the communities where they are developed.

What Will the «AI Force» Be?