Downplaying Dangers, Trump Announces «AI Force» and Will Appoint «Czar» to Oversee
Posted on09/21/26 at 06:11
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of a so-called «AI Force» and said he will appoint a new «czar» to oversee matters related to artificial intelligence.
The president made the announcement on Truth Social, amid a growing debate over the potential risks of increasingly advanced artificial intelligence models.
Trump assured that his administration does not intend to hinder the development of this industry and characterized concerns about artificial intelligence as another «hoax».
Trump Defends Artificial Intelligence
In his post, Trump compared current warnings about AI to other political controversies that, he claims, have been promoted by his Democratic opponents.
The president stated that he will not allow the growth of this technology to be slowed down.
He also defended the construction of data centers and assured that these facilities generate benefits for the communities where they are developed.
What Will the «AI Force» Be?
Trump announced that he will create an «AI Force» and soon reveal who the new «czar» will be to lead the initiative.
However, so far, no concrete details have been announced about its operation, budget, structure, or the powers it would have.
The president indicated that his administration will support the growth of artificial intelligence, but at the same time, will be on the lookout for potential «malpractices».
According to Trump, the existing criminal and civil justice system can be used to address potential abuses related to this technology.
Trump Rejects Slowing Down AI Development
The announcement comes at a time when important figures in the tech sector have called for greater security measures in the face of the rapid advance of artificial intelligence models.
Among them is Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, who has warned about the risks associated with the accelerated development of increasingly powerful systems.
Trump, on the other hand, maintains that the United States should not slow down its technological development.
The president believes that doing so could harm the country in its competition with China for global leadership in artificial intelligence.
«We lead China and the rest of the world, and I intend to keep it that way!», Trump said.
Trump Claims AI Could Represent Up to 25% of GDP
Trump also presented an ambitious estimate of the economic impact that artificial intelligence could have.
According to the president, this technology could become a revolution even greater than the Internet and eventually represent «possibly up to 25% of the GDP» of the United States.
This is an estimate expressed by the president and not an official economic projection presented along with the announcement.
Trump Also Wants to Change the Name of AI
Meanwhile, Trump launched a survey on social media to find an alternative to the term «artificial intelligence».
Initially, he proposed three options: «Superior Intelligence», «Extreme Intelligence», and «Supreme Intelligence».
This Sunday, Trump eliminated «Supreme Intelligence» after saying it was losing widely in the survey and left only the options «Superior Intelligence» and «Extreme Intelligence».
The initiative is part of the president’s effort to present artificial intelligence as one of the strategic industries for the future economic and technological development of the United States.