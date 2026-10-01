Hispanic Caucus Backs James Talarico in Key Texas Senate Race
Posted on10/01/26 at 18:35
- Hispanic Caucus endorses James Talarico
- Talarico seeks key seat
- Poll shows shifts among Latino voters
James Talarico. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s campaign arm has endorsed Democrat James Talarico in the race for one of Texas’ two Senate seats, as the Hispanic vote once again draws attention ahead of the November legislative elections.
According to EFE, the endorsement was announced through BoldPAC, the caucus’s political action committee and electoral arm, which is made up of 42 members of Congress. The endorsement came one day after Talarico met with leaders, entrepreneurs, and students in Edinburg, in the Rio Grande Valley.
James Talarico: Hispanic Caucus Backs Talarico
Ken Paxton keeps dodging debates.
So I called his cell to invite him to a debate on Fox News.
He didn’t pick up. pic.twitter.com/EnaNREE6pH
— James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 25, 2026
Sylvia García, one of the leaders of the Hispanic Caucus, explained in a statement shared with EFE why the organization decided to endorse the Democratic candidate.
“Talarico is the only candidate who will defend Latino families in Texas. He understands our values and will fight for us every day in Washington,” García said.
The congresswoman added that Talarico “will stand up to ICE, make our lives more affordable, and ensure that Latinos have a seat at the table”.
The Hispanic Vote Returns to the Spotlight
I’m running for the U.S. Senate.
Billionaires have taken over Texas and taken over America — but together, we can take power back for working people.
Join this movement: https://t.co/Cam7Y742fM pic.twitter.com/jPIrIJeX0A
— James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 9, 2025
James Talarico’s endorsement comes after a significant electoral shift in South Texas. EFE notes that this predominantly Hispanic region, traditionally Democratic, moved toward Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
Trump won all four counties in the Rio Grande Valley, including Starr County, whose population is predominantly Latino and had not supported a Republican presidential candidate since 1896.
However, EFE notes that factors such as inflation, its impact on household finances, and the increase in detentions carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) threaten that support.
Poll Shows Shifts Among Trump Voters
I’m excited to take questions from Texans — because that’s what anyone applying for the job of serving 31 million people should do. https://t.co/jl83ACB2Wn
— James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 28, 2026
A poll published in early September by the Cook Political Report and cited by EFE found that 18% of Hispanic Texans who voted for Trump in 2024 now disapprove of his administration.
The same poll puts James Talarico at 63% support among this group, compared with 30% for his Republican rival, Ken Paxton. The Rio Grande Valley also faces significant economic challenges. According to Census Bureau data collected by EFE, poverty exceeds 30% in some of its counties, approximately three times the national average.
James Talarico: A Race With Implications for the Texas Senate
Talarico, described by EFE as a former state legislator and Presbyterian seminarian, is seeking to flip the seat being vacated by Senator John Cornyn from Republican control.
Cornyn was defeated in the Republican primary by Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general and now Talarico’s rival in the Senate race.
The election is important for the balance of power in Washington. According to EFE, Democrats need to gain four seats in the November legislative elections to regain control of the Senate.
In those elections, the entire House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate will be up for election. The outcome will determine the composition of Congress and, with it, the legislative margin available to advance or block President Donald Trump’s agenda.
Source: EFE.