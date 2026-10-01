Hispanic Caucus Backs James Talarico in Key Texas Senate Race

Hispanic Caucus endorses James Talarico

Talarico seeks key seat

Poll shows shifts among Latino voters

James Talarico. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s campaign arm has endorsed Democrat James Talarico in the race for one of Texas’ two Senate seats, as the Hispanic vote once again draws attention ahead of the November legislative elections.

According to EFE, the endorsement was announced through BoldPAC, the caucus’s political action committee and electoral arm, which is made up of 42 members of Congress. The endorsement came one day after Talarico met with leaders, entrepreneurs, and students in Edinburg, in the Rio Grande Valley.

James Talarico: Hispanic Caucus Backs Talarico

Ken Paxton keeps dodging debates. So I called his cell to invite him to a debate on Fox News. He didn’t pick up. pic.twitter.com/EnaNREE6pH — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 25, 2026

Sylvia García, one of the leaders of the Hispanic Caucus, explained in a statement shared with EFE why the organization decided to endorse the Democratic candidate.

“Talarico is the only candidate who will defend Latino families in Texas. He understands our values and will fight for us every day in Washington,” García said.

The congresswoman added that Talarico “will stand up to ICE, make our lives more affordable, and ensure that Latinos have a seat at the table”.