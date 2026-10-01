5 States Have 22.8 Million Hispanic Eligible Voters: Key Elections to Watch in November
Posted on09/30/26 at 23:00
California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Arizona have the largest number of Hispanic voters in the country this 2026. On November 3, they will hold major statewide and congressional elections.
These five states are home to approximately 22.8 million Hispanics eligible to vote, according to 2024 state data analyzed by the Pew Research Center.
- Why it matters: They are the five states with the largest numbers of Hispanics eligible to vote, but that does not mean all of them are registered or certain to participate in November. Pew defines eligible voters as U.S. citizens age 18 and older.
California Has 8.7 Million Eligible Hispanic Voters in 2026
California leads the country with 8.7 million Hispanics eligible to vote. In addition, Latinos make up approximately one-third of the state’s eligible electorate.
Attention will focus on the race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, who cannot seek another consecutive term. The general election will be held on November 3.
- The fact: California will also elect all 52 of its representatives to the U.S. House.
Texas and Florida Have 10.5 Million Eligible Hispanic Voters in 2026
Texas ranks second with 6.7 million eligible Hispanic voters. There, Hispanics make up approximately 32% of the eligible electorate, according to Pew.
In addition to the U.S. Senate race, several House contests are drawing attention to South Texas, where both parties are seeking to mobilize Hispanic voters.
Florida adds another 3.8 million eligible Hispanic voters. The state will hold elections for governor and the Senate, while also renewing its House districts.
- What to watch: In Florida, a bipartisan UnidosUS survey found significant differences among Hispanic voters, with 20% undecided in their generic preference for Congress.
New York and Arizona Complete the Map
New York has 2.2 million eligible Hispanic voters in 2026. Voters will choose a governor and federal representatives, among other offices, on November 3.
Arizona adds another 1.4 million. Hispanics represent around 25% of the state’s eligible voters, one of the largest shares in the country.
House races, particularly in Districts 1 and 6, will be closely watched. In District 6, Republican Juan Ciscomani is seeking reelection against Democrat JoAnna Mendoza.
- What’s next: November 3 will provide a clearer picture not only of the results, but also of how many Hispanic voters ultimately register and participate in these states.
The 22.8 million eligible voters do not constitute a uniform political bloc. Origin, age, economic circumstances, region, and priorities can produce different electoral behaviors in the November elections.
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SOURCE: AZPM / UNIDOS US / PEW Research Center