5 States Have 22.8 Million Hispanic Eligible Voters: Key Elections to Watch in November

California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Arizona have the largest number of Hispanic voters in the country this 2026. On November 3, they will hold major statewide and congressional elections.

These five states are home to approximately 22.8 million Hispanics eligible to vote, according to 2024 state data analyzed by the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: They are the five states with the largest numbers of Hispanics eligible to vote, but that does not mean all of them are registered or certain to participate in November. Pew defines eligible voters as U.S. citizens age 18 and older.

California Has 8.7 Million Eligible Hispanic Voters in 2026

California leads the country with 8.7 million Hispanics eligible to vote. In addition, Latinos make up approximately one-third of the state’s eligible electorate.

Attention will focus on the race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, who cannot seek another consecutive term. The general election will be held on November 3.