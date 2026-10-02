Trump Says He Regrets Appointing Supreme Court Justices
Posted on10/02/26 at 08:57
President Trump criticized his three Supreme Court nominees for voting against his administration and spoke of «loyalty,» although he later assured that he seeks «good decisions.»
Donald Trump stated that he regrets nominating Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court during his first term.
Why it matters: The three justices helped consolidate the court’s conservative majority, but their lifetime appointments allow them to decide independently of the president who nominated them.
Trump Regrets His Supreme Court Nominations
TRUMP REGRETS SCOTUS PICKS: President Donald Trump says he regrets nominating Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, arguing they have ruled against him too often. pic.twitter.com/UX0gOeNDUb
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 2, 2026
Trump made the statement during an interview with Time, the contents of which were published on October 1. The transcript confirms the exchange about his nominees.
When asked directly if he regretted choosing them, Trump responded affirmatively, arguing that the justices have voted against his administration repeatedly.
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“I appointed them. They voted against me too many times,” Trump said, also acknowledging that in other decisions, the justices have supported his positions.
The fact: Gorsuch joined the Court in 2017, Kavanaugh in 2018, and Barrett in 2020, all nominated during Trump’s first term.
Trump Talks About Loyalty and Then Qualifies His Response
The Hill: Trump says he regrets nominating Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett
President Trump revealed in an interview published Thursday that he regrets nominating conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
“Yeah. Yeah. What…
— Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 1, 2026
During the interview, Trump contrasted his nominees with Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, members of the court’s liberal wing.
Trump argued that the three often stick together and linked this behavior to «loyalty» towards the Democratic presidents who nominated them.
When Time asked if he expected loyalty from his own justices, Trump initially replied, «Yes, I like loyalty.»
The difference: When pressed again, Trump corrected himself, saying, «No, I don’t want loyalty. I want good decisions,» and specifically mentioned the case of tariffs.
Mail-In Voting Deepened the Rift with the Court
🚨 UPDATE: President Trump reveals he REGRETS his appointment of Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — TIME interview
47 says the 3 liberals stick together “LIKE GLUE”
“I put them in. They voted against me too often… I gave them the… pic.twitter.com/iOWZBtxBaN
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2026
The rift was exposed again on September 14, when the Court rejected an emergency petition related to new Postal Service rules for election mail.
The order determined that the government would likely not succeed in its appeal and did not meet the necessary factors to suspend the lower court’s decision.
Kavanaugh even wrote a concurring opinion explaining that applying the rule during the 2026 elections would leave insufficient time for state and local officials to reasonably implement it.
The process: The Supreme Court has nine justices. Its members receive lifetime appointments after being nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.
Justices Maintain Independence After Confirmation
Trump’s criticism shows a tension between the political expectations of a nomination and the institutional role that a justice acquires after confirmation.
A president may select a candidate based on their judicial record, but they do not control how the justice will vote in cases involving their administration.
The episode also occurs after other disagreements between Trump and the Court over key policies in his second term, including tariff-related litigation.