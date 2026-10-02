Trump Says He Regrets Appointing Supreme Court Justices

President Trump criticized his three Supreme Court nominees for voting against his administration and spoke of «loyalty,» although he later assured that he seeks «good decisions.»

Donald Trump stated that he regrets nominating Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court during his first term.

Why it matters: The three justices helped consolidate the court’s conservative majority, but their lifetime appointments allow them to decide independently of the president who nominated them.

Trump Regrets His Supreme Court Nominations

TRUMP REGRETS SCOTUS PICKS: President Donald Trump says he regrets nominating Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, arguing they have ruled against him too often. pic.twitter.com/UX0gOeNDUb — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 2, 2026

Trump made the statement during an interview with Time, the contents of which were published on October 1. The transcript confirms the exchange about his nominees.

When asked directly if he regretted choosing them, Trump responded affirmatively, arguing that the justices have voted against his administration repeatedly.