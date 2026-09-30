Trump Celebrates Hispanic Heritage as Latino Support Shows Signs of Erosion

President Trump is once again hosting a White House celebration as polls show declining support among the Latino population who supported him in 2024 and growing Republican warnings over immigration.

Donald Trump will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House this Wednesday, just over a month before the legislative elections, according to EFE.

Why it matters: Trump made gains among Hispanic voters in 2024, but he heads into the midterms showing signs of erosion among part of that electorate.

Trump Recognizes Hispanic Contributions

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, will lead a ceremony at the White House this Wednesday for National Hispanic Heritage Month, which will be the first celebration of its kind during his second term.https://t.co/hWDaSDws43 https://t.co/UspzAXzIzx — debate.do (@midebate) September 30, 2026

The White House scheduled the event for this Wednesday. Trump had already issued a presidential message for Hispanic Heritage Month on September 17.

In that message, he highlighted Hispanic contributions to the economy, the Armed Forces, public safety, healthcare, and the U.S. government.

The message: The White House tied the celebration to values such as family, work, and economic opportunity, while also defending tax policies promoted by the administration.

Trump also held events dedicated to the Hispanic community during his first term, using those occasions to discuss employment, the economy, and immigration, according to EFE.