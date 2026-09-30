Trump Celebrates Hispanic Heritage as Latino Support Shows Signs of Erosion
Posted on09/30/26 at 11:43
President Trump is once again hosting a White House celebration as polls show declining support among the Latino population who supported him in 2024 and growing Republican warnings over immigration.
Donald Trump will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House this Wednesday, just over a month before the legislative elections, according to EFE.
- Why it matters: Trump made gains among Hispanic voters in 2024, but he heads into the midterms showing signs of erosion among part of that electorate.
Trump Recognizes Hispanic Contributions
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, will lead a ceremony at the White House this Wednesday for National Hispanic Heritage Month, which will be the first celebration of its kind during his second term.https://t.co/hWDaSDws43 https://t.co/UspzAXzIzx
— debate.do (@midebate) September 30, 2026
The White House scheduled the event for this Wednesday. Trump had already issued a presidential message for Hispanic Heritage Month on September 17.
In that message, he highlighted Hispanic contributions to the economy, the Armed Forces, public safety, healthcare, and the U.S. government.
- The message: The White House tied the celebration to values such as family, work, and economic opportunity, while also defending tax policies promoted by the administration.
Trump also held events dedicated to the Hispanic community during his first term, using those occasions to discuss employment, the economy, and immigration, according to EFE.
Trump Made Historic Gains Among Hispanic Voters
The electoral context is different now.
An analysis by the Pew Research Center found that Trump received 48% of the Hispanic vote in 2024, compared with 36% in 2020.
That gain does not mean Hispanic voters form a uniform political bloc. Their preferences vary by age, gender, electoral participation, and other factors.
- The data: 51% of Hispanic voters supported Kamala Harris and 48% supported Trump in 2024, according to Pew.
The president’s challenge becomes clearer in subsequent polling: in April, 66% of Latinos who voted for Trump approved of his administration.
That represented a 27-point drop from the 93% recorded at the beginning of his second term, according to a Pew survey conducted from April 20 to 26.
Salazar Warns About the Impact of Immigration Operations
Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar took that concern directly to Trump after publicly questioning some of his administration’s immigration enforcement operations.
Salazar said some immigration enforcement efforts had «gone too far» and argued that Hispanic voters who supported Trump now feel «betrayed».
- The warning: The lawmaker later said she personally asked the president to preserve the Hispanic support Republicans gained in 2024.
Her statements reflect Salazar’s position and do not establish that all Latino voters share that perception.
The Midterm Elections Will Put That Support to the Test Again
The celebration comes as Republicans and Democrats compete for control of Congress in the November 3 elections, with each party seeking to mobilize its own voters.
The White House event recognizes Hispanic contributions, but there is no evidence presented that it was organized specifically to regain electoral support.
- What’s next: The legislative elections will provide new data on participation and preferences, but the results will need to be analyzed by state and district rather than as a single «Hispanic vote».
For Trump and Republicans, the relevant political question will be how much of the support they gained among different groups of Hispanic voters in 2024 remains intact in these elections.
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SOURCE: CBS News / The White House