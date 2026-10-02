Democrats Show Higher Early-Voting Participation Ahead of 2026 Midterms

More than 690,000 Americans have already voted in at least 29 states. The early numbers show higher Democratic participation, but they still represent only a small share of the electorate.

More than 690,000 Americans have already cast their ballots a month before the November 3 midterm elections, according to data collected by CNN, AP, and Catalist.

Why it matters: The early numbers show stronger Democratic mobilization than at this point in 2024, although they still do not indicate who will win.

Early Voting Picks Up Ahead of 2026 Elections

It is estimated that early and mail-in voting seems to favor the Democratic opposition a month before the legislative midterm elections. This electoral contest will determine if President Donald Trump loses the Republican majority in Congress, according to an analysis… pic.twitter.com/VdCYo5mXNC — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 1, 2026

In Iowa, Democrats account for 67% of ballot requests, compared with 54% at the same point in 2024.

Pennsylvania stands at 66%, compared with 62% in 2024; Maine reaches 57%, compared with 53%; and North Carolina rises from 36% to 42%.