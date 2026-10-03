Trump demands Senate action.

Cotton questions dark mornings.

November change still on schedule.

Donald Trump intensified pressure on Senate Republicans on October 2 to approve permanent daylight saving time and eliminate the twice-yearly clock adjustments.

The president singled out Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas as responsible for the stalemate, opening up an intraparty confrontation over how to organize the daily routines of millions of Americans.

The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved by the House of Representatives in July but still needs to clear the Senate.

For Hispanic families, the debate has concrete consequences: it would modify lighting conditions during school commutes, work trips, and after-work activities.

Tom Cotton Warns of Dark Winter Mornings

🚨 UPDATE: President Trump demands the U.S. Senate GET MOVING in passing the abolishment of seasonal clock changes, making Daylight Saving Time permanent It passed the House, and now needs the SENATE ☀️ “Republicans in the Senate have to get moving on what I call the “No More… pic.twitter.com/Zr3006oSJp — Wake Up Patriots 🇺🇸 (@WakeUpPatriotsQ) October 2, 2026



Trump defends keeping more afternoon light and argues that abandoning seasonal changes would benefit the economy and reduce the hassle of changing clocks.

Cotton focuses his opposition on mornings: keeping the clock advanced during winter would delay sunrise and force more students and workers to leave before dawn.

In a speech in October 2025, the senator also cited medical organizations in favor of permanent standard time, a distinct alternative to the president’s proposal.

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The difference is essential: eliminating clock adjustments does not determine which schedule to keep. Daylight saving time shifts an hour of light to the afternoon; it does not increase the day’s duration.