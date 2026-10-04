A federal judge in Miami has opened a unprecedented constitutional dispute by declaring invalid a federal law that penalizes noncitizens for voting in federal elections.

Judge David S. Leibowitz dismissed the case against Chelsea Cox, a Jamaican citizen accused of illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election.

The decision affects only her case and does not bind other courts, but it appears to be the first to declare this 1996 federal law unconstitutional.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) decided to appeal the ruling, so the dispute over the limits of federal power will continue in higher courts.

Federal Judge Declares Law on Noncitizen Voting Unconstitutional

Judge says federal law banning noncitizen voting is unconstitutional https://t.co/nhbgNNo31U — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2026

The controversy centers on Section 611 of Title 18, which imposes federal penalties on certain noncitizens who participate in federal elections.

Leibowitz concluded that the Constitution reserves to the states the power to establish the conditions that must be met to become voters.