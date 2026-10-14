Lauren Boebert, the Republican congresswoman, and retired Rear Adm Eileen Laubacher, a Democrat, engaged in a heated debate on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the KUSA-TV (9News) studios in Denver. The debate between Lauren Boebert and Eileen Laubacher was their only televised encounter before the November 3 election for Colorado's 4th Congressional District. According to The Colorado Sun/CPR, moderator Kyle Clark had to intervene several times as the candidates repeatedly interrupted each other.

Boebert accused Laubacher of profiting from military spending and having ties to controversial consulting firms; Laubacher denied the accusations and detailed her time at those firms.

Laubacher criticized Boebert's votes on tariffs, veterans, and January 6; Boebert defended her positions.

Both opposed the Trump administration's agreement with Argentina on beef, but clashed over Iran, healthcare, and the cost of living.

Why it matters: According to The Center Square, a tight race is expected as Republicans and Democrats compete for control of the House of Representatives. The district is one of the most Republican-leaning in the state, according to Rocky Mountain Voice. Boebert won it in 2024 by about 11 points against Democrat Trisha Calvarese.

Lauren Boebert and Eileen Laubacher Debate: A Charged Opening With Attacks

Boebert, from Windsor and a former restaurant owner, previously represented the 3rd District, which she entered in 2020 and was sworn into in 2021. She opened by accusing Laubacher of "betting on the actions of the military-industrial complex" and expecting to "benefit from all the military budgets approved." Laubacher responded that she is running for office because of the "chaos" in Washington.

Laubacher served 34 years in the Navy, reached the rank of admiral in 2018, and retired in 2024. She was deployed to Afghanistan, served as a defense attaché in India, and worked on South Asia policy on the Biden administration's National Security Council, according to The Colorado Sun. She was a Republican and supported John McCain; later, she was an independent for less than a year before becoming a Democrat in 2024. Boebert presented herself as the voice of her district: "some say I'm loud, but when I'm loud, Lamar is heard, Burlington is heard, Holyoke is heard."

January 6 and Eileen Laubacher's Professional Past

Laubacher, who has called Boebert "a disgrace" and "an internal threat to the United States," said during the debate: "I believe that on January 6, Mrs. Boebert posed a threat to the United States when she said the election was not valid." Boebert spoke on the House floor during the certification of Biden's victory in 2021; afterward, she condemned the violence. During the debate, she said she stands by her speech that day and her comments about the 2020 election.

Boebert, in turn, questioned Laubacher's work after her retirement. She said Laubacher went to K2, a military consulting firm that received nearly $1 million in contracts, and then to WestExec, which she called a "registered foreign agent of Saudi Arabia" and linked to Teneo, Doug Band, and "Epstein's facilitators." Laubacher explained that at K2, she briefly worked on plans to rebuild infrastructure after the 2023 Maui fires. She said that at WestExec, she billed about $1,500, attended three meetings, never signed a formal agreement, and left. She denied being a foreign agent and clarified that she worked on South Asia, not Gaza.