Lauren Boebert Debate With Eileen Laubacher Turns Heated in Colorado
Posted on 10/13/26 at 20:00
Lauren Boebert, the Republican congresswoman, and retired Rear Adm Eileen Laubacher, a Democrat, engaged in a heated debate on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the KUSA-TV (9News) studios in Denver. The debate between Lauren Boebert and Eileen Laubacher was their only televised encounter before the November 3 election for Colorado's 4th Congressional District. According to The Colorado Sun/CPR, moderator Kyle Clark had to intervene several times as the candidates repeatedly interrupted each other.
- Boebert accused Laubacher of profiting from military spending and having ties to controversial consulting firms; Laubacher denied the accusations and detailed her time at those firms.
- Laubacher criticized Boebert's votes on tariffs, veterans, and January 6; Boebert defended her positions.
- Both opposed the Trump administration's agreement with Argentina on beef, but clashed over Iran, healthcare, and the cost of living.
Why it matters: According to The Center Square, a tight race is expected as Republicans and Democrats compete for control of the House of Representatives. The district is one of the most Republican-leaning in the state, according to Rocky Mountain Voice. Boebert won it in 2024 by about 11 points against Democrat Trisha Calvarese.
Lauren Boebert and Eileen Laubacher Debate: A Charged Opening With Attacks
Boebert, from Windsor and a former restaurant owner, previously represented the 3rd District, which she entered in 2020 and was sworn into in 2021. She opened by accusing Laubacher of "betting on the actions of the military-industrial complex" and expecting to "benefit from all the military budgets approved." Laubacher responded that she is running for office because of the "chaos" in Washington.
Laubacher served 34 years in the Navy, reached the rank of admiral in 2018, and retired in 2024. She was deployed to Afghanistan, served as a defense attaché in India, and worked on South Asia policy on the Biden administration's National Security Council, according to The Colorado Sun. She was a Republican and supported John McCain; later, she was an independent for less than a year before becoming a Democrat in 2024. Boebert presented herself as the voice of her district: "some say I'm loud, but when I'm loud, Lamar is heard, Burlington is heard, Holyoke is heard."
January 6 and Eileen Laubacher's Professional Past
Laubacher, who has called Boebert "a disgrace" and "an internal threat to the United States," said during the debate: "I believe that on January 6, Mrs. Boebert posed a threat to the United States when she said the election was not valid." Boebert spoke on the House floor during the certification of Biden's victory in 2021; afterward, she condemned the violence. During the debate, she said she stands by her speech that day and her comments about the 2020 election.
Boebert, in turn, questioned Laubacher's work after her retirement. She said Laubacher went to K2, a military consulting firm that received nearly $1 million in contracts, and then to WestExec, which she called a "registered foreign agent of Saudi Arabia" and linked to Teneo, Doug Band, and "Epstein's facilitators." Laubacher explained that at K2, she briefly worked on plans to rebuild infrastructure after the 2023 Maui fires. She said that at WestExec, she billed about $1,500, attended three meetings, never signed a formal agreement, and left. She denied being a foreign agent and clarified that she worked on South Asia, not Gaza.
Iran, Tariffs, and Cost of Living
In the debate, Laubacher accused Lauren Boebert of voting "for things that keep driving up costs, like tariffs, which she voted for eight times, up to the war with Iran." Boebert responded that tariffs "are being used as an effective tool." Laubacher said they work only if used properly and argued that Colorado farmers and ranchers disagree with Boebert.
On Iran, Boebert voted in June against the War Powers Resolution, a symbolic and non-binding measure, although in March she had announced that she would not vote for supplemental funds for the conflict, according to The Center Square. In the debate, she stated: "I never wanted us to be at war with Iran," but added: "I will also support the president as commander-in-chief." She defended Trump's actions as necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Laubacher warned: "The Strait of Hormuz is closing, and there are unintended consequences." She mentioned the unintentional US attack on a primary school in Minab, Iran, and said: "The fact that 150 girls died is serious," citing the figure she provided.
According to The Center Square, on Friday, October 9, Trump signed an agreement with Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel to the US. Boebert supported it, and Laubacher did not.
Veterans, Housing, and Healthcare
Laubacher asked Boebert why she voted against four bills supporting veterans, including the PACT Act. Boebert highlighted her work to redirect Veterans Affairs funds to prosthetics and funeral services.
Boebert voted against the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, although the rest of Colorado's Republicans in Congress voted in favor. She said she supported the House version but not the Senate version because of a provision on central bank digital currency and privacy. She introduced a bill to make rent payments count toward credit history, and Laubacher said she would vote for bipartisan initiatives like that.
On healthcare, Laubacher rejected "Medicare for all" because, according to rural hospitals, it would force hospitals to close, and she called for changes to costs. Boebert voted in favor of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," an 870-page bill that Democrats criticize for substantial Medicaid cuts, and said she supports its provisions.
Regarding Trump, Lauren Boebert stated that he has not violated his oath. Laubacher did not respond clearly and said she should spend less time trying to impeach a sitting president. She said she has been "extremely critical" of Democrats and criticized Biden's "open-border policy," but did not provide names when the moderator asked her to identify extremist Democrats. Boebert acknowledged differences with Republican Congressman Jeff Hurd: "There are things we disagree on, and that's okay."
What's Next: How to Vote in Colorado
According to the Colorado Secretary of State, mail-in ballots have already been sent and can be deposited in official drop boxes.
- To receive a mail-in ballot, register by Monday, October 26, at GoVoteColorado.gov.
- After that date, you can register and vote in person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on November 3.
- Voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mountain Time.
More information at coloradosos.gov.
Sources: The Center Square; The Colorado Sun/CPR; Rocky Mountain Voice; Colorado Secretary of State. Data consulted on October 13, 2026.