Who Funds Political Ads? Why It Matters to Voters

Who Funds Political Ads and Why It Matters

When you see an ad criticizing a candidate on immigration, security, or the economy, the group financing it may have a very different goal: influencing US foreign policy.

This is the case with AIPAC, an American organization that promotes political support for Israel and whose super PAC, United Democracy Project (UDP), has intervened in legislative elections.

The Facts

Missouri, 2024: UDP spent at least $8.6 million in the race in which Congresswoman Cori Bush lost to Wesley Bell. Bush had criticized Israeli military operations in Gaza.

UDP spent at least $8.6 million in the race in which Congresswoman Cori Bush lost to Wesley Bell. Bush had criticized Israeli military operations in Gaza. The Ads: Instead of focusing on Israel, the ads questioned Bush’s attendance at votes and her opposition to an infrastructure bill.

Instead of focusing on Israel, the ads questioned Bush’s attendance at votes and her opposition to an infrastructure bill. New Jersey, 2026: UDP spent approximately $2.3 million against former Congressman Tom Malinowski, who had expressed openness to conditioning part of US military aid to Israel. The ads questioned his political record, including immigration issues.

The Difference: The criticism in an ad may refer to real facts, but it does not necessarily explain why an organization decided to invest millions in that election.

What You Should Know About Political Ads

AIPAC is an American organization, not the Israeli government. There is no evidence presented here that Israel directly funded these ads.

Super PACs can make virtually unlimited independent electoral expenditures, subject to disclosure requirements and other legal restrictions.