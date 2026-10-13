Remittances to Mexico totaled $5,452.3 million in August 2026, according to the Bank of Mexico. The figure is 3.6% lower than the $5,653.7 million recorded in August 2025. This is the first annual drop since January 2026, when the decline was 0.9%. Compared to July 2026, which totaled $5,570.6 million, August fell 2.1%.

Why it matters: if you send money to your family in Mexico or receive it, these figures help you see how the total remittances have moved throughout the year. These are aggregate data for the entire country and do not describe what each individual household will send or receive.

How the year is going

From February to July 2026, each month was higher than the same month in 2025. August interrupts this series of positive annual comparisons. If compared to August 2024, when remittances were $6,110.3 million, the August 2026 figure is 10.8% lower. In the cumulative total from January to August 2026, remittances add up to $41,801.8 million. This is 2.2% more than in the same period of 2025 ($40,903.5 million), but 3.1% less than in January-August 2024 ($43,135.6 million).

Month by month in 2026

These are the monthly amounts, in millions of dollars:

January : 4,656.5

: 4,656.5 February : 4,542.1

: 4,542.1 March : 5,499.8

: 5,499.8 April : 4,983.1

: 4,983.1 May : 5,625.0 (the highest month of the year)

: 5,625.0 (the highest month of the year) June : 5,472.3

: 5,472.3 July : 5,570.6

: 5,570.6 August: 5,452.3

What you can do if you send money