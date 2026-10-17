According to AAA, cited by The Center Square, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Georgia is $3.80, while diesel costs $5.74. Gas prices have fallen 33 cents since Governor Brian Kemp suspended the state fuel tax the previous week. For more context on the first debate on October 8 and the issue of prices, you can read our previous coverage .

Collins said the United States needs energy independence and should not rely on foreign oil. On healthcare, he said, «People are struggling,» and called for a system «designed for the patient,» rather than one controlled by insurance companies «getting rich at our expense.»

Moderator Donna Lowry asked about prices at the supermarket and gas station. Ossoff responded that he would repeal tariffs, which he said have driven food prices to record highs. He also promised to end the «disastrous war that Mike Collins has supported,» which he said triggered a global energy crisis and pushed diesel prices to a record high. He added that he would reverse Medicaid cuts, which he argued allowed health insurance premiums to double for more than a million Georgians.

Why it matters : The race is entering its final stretch with early voting already underway. For Georgia’s Latino voters, issues such as food prices, health insurance, and immigration policy can have a direct impact on household finances.

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and Republican Representative Mike Collins faced off in their second and final debate for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. During the hour-long Ossoff Collins debate , the candidates traded accusations over the cost of living, immigration, guns, and personal ethics.

Collins opened by saying the race is «between Georgia and Georgetown.» He called Ossoff «cowardly,» accusing him of lying about his accomplishments and measuring success through social media clicks. Ossoff said he would ask tough questions: why Collins voted for tariffs, war, and healthcare cuts, and why he would not commit to testifying in the federal investigation involving his office.

A January report by the Congressional Office of Conduct found «substantial reason to believe» that Collins used congressional resources for non-official purposes. Collins called the matter «nothing» and «an attack.» He said he has fully cooperated with the Ethics Committee and challenged, «Let them release the files.» When repeatedly asked whether he would testify under subpoena, he changed the subject.

Ossoff also asked Collins to commit to ensuring «no more neo-Nazi propaganda comes from your house,» referring to posts by Collins’ son-in-law linked to the Patriot Front group. Collins responded, «I’m a little tired of this, John.» He said a man who is now in jail, because of Ossoff’s rhetoric, threatened his son-in-law and threatened to kill him. The Butts County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Lantrell Bennett in Buffalo, New York, on two counts of terrorist threats related to political rhetoric, according to the sheriff.

Ossoff asked Collins whether he considers himself a white nationalist. Collins replied, according to NBC, «I condemn any hate speech. Anti-Semitism, hate of any kind. It’s abhorrent.» Collins also asked Ossoff to denounce Democratic donor Reid Hoffman, whose name appears in the Epstein files. According to NBC, Ossoff did not respond directly.

Immigration and Guns

Collins promoted the Laken Riley Act, which requires DHS to detain undocumented immigrants accused of crimes such as robbery or assaulting a police officer. He said Ossoff supported it only when politically convenient and accused him of having «left the border open.»

Ossoff said anyone in the country illegally who commits a crime should be deported, but argued that the law was too broad. He accused Collins and Donald Trump of detaining people without criminal records, separating children from their parents, and deploying masked federal agents in cities.

On guns, Collins opposed background checks for private sales: «We already have enough controls… we have to protect the Second Amendment.» Ossoff responded that courts have found such checks constitutional and described them as «a simple check before the sale or transfer of a gun.» He asked, «Why do you oppose it?»

2028, Polls, and Other Issues

Collins claimed Ossoff would run for president and would be the «DSA candidate» for the Democratic Socialists of America. Ossoff responded, «I’m not running for president. I’m running for Senate re-election,» and committed to serving the full six-year term. According to CBS, Ossoff is not a member of the group. NBC reported that the debate also covered data centers, the economy, and the war with Iran.