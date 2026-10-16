Maduro and Cilia Flores reject the new charges

The U.S. Attorney’s Office accuses them of conspiring to commit torture

The trial is scheduled to begin on June 14, 2027

Maduro and Cilia Flores face new charges. Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges of conspiracy to commit torture brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office during a hearing before Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York.

Maduro described the accusation as based on «false accusations and testimony,» while Flores said she was «completely innocent.»

Both remain detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn after being captured by U.S. forces on January 3 in Venezuela and transferred to New York, where they are awaiting trial, now scheduled for June 14, 2027.

Maduro and Cilia Flores Face New Torture and Narcoterrorism Charges

Attorney @nizarUCAB recounts on @NTN24 how Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores were in the hearing to read the new torture charges, held today in New York. Both pleaded not guilty and waived their right to a speedy trial. «The judge interrupted Maduro when he tried to give a political speech and took away his right to speak. Cilia Flores was very direct in her responses, clear and obedient.» — Gabriel Bastidas (@Gbastidas) October 15, 2026

The superseding indictment, filed on October 8, accuses both of participating in an alleged campaign of repression and torture against opponents, military personnel, and other detainees during Maduro’s government, including three U.S. citizens.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office extended the charge of conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism to Flores, a charge that previously applied only to the ousted president.

At Thursday’s hearing, Flores pleaded «completely innocent» and «not guilty» to the new charges.

The hearing took place after the U.S. Attorney’s Office described cases involving alleged victims of torture and other abuses, including practices that prosecutors say involved electric shocks, asphyxiation, beatings, deprivation of food and water, and threats against family members.