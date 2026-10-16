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Maduro and Cilia Flores Plead Not Guilty to New Torture Charges, Prepare Immunity Defense
Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores pleaded not guilty to new torture conspiracy charges as their defense prepares to argue sovereign immunity.
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Maduro and Cilia Flores Plead Not Guilty to New Torture Charges, Prepare Immunity Defense
Foto USA3571. NUEVA YORK (NY, EEUU), 15/10/2026.- Fotografía de un dibujo realizado por la artista Jane Rosenberg que muestra al depuesto presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro y su esposa, Cilia Flores, escuchando al juez federal Alvin Hellerstein (d), junto a sus abogados defensores (atrás) Barry Pollack (i) y Mark Donnelly (c), durante una audiencia celebrada este jueves en un tribunal federal en Nueva York (EE.UU.). Nicolás Maduro y su esposa, Cilia Flores, se declararon no culpables de los nuevos cargos de conspiración para cometer torturas que les imputó la Fiscalía de Estados Unidos la semana pasada. EFE/Jane Rosenberg

Posted on 10/16/26 at 06:10

  • Maduro and Cilia Flores reject the new charges
  • The U.S. Attorney’s Office accuses them of conspiring to commit torture
  • The trial is scheduled to begin on June 14, 2027

Maduro and Cilia Flores face new charges. Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges of conspiracy to commit torture brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office during a hearing before Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York.

Maduro described the accusation as based on «false accusations and testimony,» while Flores said she was «completely innocent.»

Both remain detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn after being captured by U.S. forces on January 3 in Venezuela and transferred to New York, where they are awaiting trial, now scheduled for June 14, 2027.

Maduro and Cilia Flores Face New Torture and Narcoterrorism Charges

The superseding indictment, filed on October 8, accuses both of participating in an alleged campaign of repression and torture against opponents, military personnel, and other detainees during Maduro’s government, including three U.S. citizens.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office extended the charge of conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism to Flores, a charge that previously applied only to the ousted president.

At Thursday’s hearing, Flores pleaded «completely innocent» and «not guilty» to the new charges.

The hearing took place after the U.S. Attorney’s Office described cases involving alleged victims of torture and other abuses, including practices that prosecutors say involved electric shocks, asphyxiation, beatings, deprivation of food and water, and threats against family members.

Three U.S. Citizens Among the Alleged Victims

Among the cases included are those of three U.S. citizens who, according to the indictment, suffered torture and other abuses while in Venezuelan custody, as well as opponents and military personnel considered threats to the government.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Maduro and Flores participated for years in a system of repression designed to maintain power through violence against the opposition, arbitrary detentions, and the torture of people considered disloyal.

Maduro and Cilia Flores Case Moves Forward With New Schedule

Judge Hellerstein approved postponing the start of the trial against Maduro and Flores until June 14, 2027, at the joint request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the defense, which asked for more time to prepare following the expansion of the indictment.

The new charges add to those Maduro and Flores already faced for conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States and related crimes involving the possession and use of machine guns and destructive devices.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that both participated in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine with the intention of providing financial resources to individuals or organizations involved in terrorist activities.

For the charge of conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism, federal law provides for a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment. Conspiracy to commit torture is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, although the sentence can reach life imprisonment if the torture results in death.

Maduro and Cilia Flores Prepare Immunity Defense

Meanwhile, the defense teams for Maduro and Flores are also challenging the legitimacy of the proceedings and have raised arguments based on the immunity they claim to possess.

The next hearing is scheduled for December, when Judge Hellerstein will examine motions to dismiss the indictment on grounds of sovereign immunity.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office argues that Maduro is not entitled to head-of-state immunity because the United States stopped recognizing him as Venezuela’s legitimate president in 2019 and notes that the Venezuelan government has not formally requested recognition of that protection in this case.

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