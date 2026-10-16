Maduro and Cilia Flores Plead Not Guilty to New Torture Charges, Prepare Immunity Defense
Posted on 10/16/26 at 06:10
- Maduro and Cilia Flores reject the new charges
- The U.S. Attorney’s Office accuses them of conspiring to commit torture
- The trial is scheduled to begin on June 14, 2027
Maduro and Cilia Flores face new charges. Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges of conspiracy to commit torture brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office during a hearing before Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York.
Maduro described the accusation as based on «false accusations and testimony,» while Flores said she was «completely innocent.»
Both remain detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn after being captured by U.S. forces on January 3 in Venezuela and transferred to New York, where they are awaiting trial, now scheduled for June 14, 2027.
Maduro and Cilia Flores Face New Torture and Narcoterrorism Charges
Attorney @nizarUCAB recounts on @NTN24 how Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores were in the hearing to read the new torture charges, held today in New York.
Both pleaded not guilty and waived their right to a speedy trial.
«The judge interrupted Maduro when he tried to give a political speech and took away his right to speak. Cilia Flores was very direct in her responses, clear and obedient.»
— Gabriel Bastidas (@Gbastidas) October 15, 2026
The superseding indictment, filed on October 8, accuses both of participating in an alleged campaign of repression and torture against opponents, military personnel, and other detainees during Maduro’s government, including three U.S. citizens.
Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office extended the charge of conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism to Flores, a charge that previously applied only to the ousted president.
At Thursday’s hearing, Flores pleaded «completely innocent» and «not guilty» to the new charges.
The hearing took place after the U.S. Attorney’s Office described cases involving alleged victims of torture and other abuses, including practices that prosecutors say involved electric shocks, asphyxiation, beatings, deprivation of food and water, and threats against family members.
Three U.S. Citizens Among the Alleged Victims
🇺🇸🇻🇪 Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores plead innocent to the new charges brought before the judge.
Among the new developments, two important dates:
– January 5 will be the hearing on the sovereign immunity of both.
– June 14 will be the start date of the trial. https://t.co/Q5pVvGVZm8
— Helena Villar (@HelenaVillarO) October 15, 2026
Among the cases included are those of three U.S. citizens who, according to the indictment, suffered torture and other abuses while in Venezuelan custody, as well as opponents and military personnel considered threats to the government.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Maduro and Flores participated for years in a system of repression designed to maintain power through violence against the opposition, arbitrary detentions, and the torture of people considered disloyal.
Maduro and Cilia Flores Case Moves Forward With New Schedule
⚖️ Nicolás Maduro calls torture accusations «false» in New York court
⚖️ Ousted dictator Nicolás Maduro pleaded «not guilty» before Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York and rejected the new indictment by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, claiming it is based on false testimony.
📄 The superseding indictment from the Southern District of New York now includes five serious crimes, including conspiracy to commit torture and narcoterrorism, accusing the couple of inflicting suffering on detainees to repress the opposition.
📌 Both Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, remain in U.S. custody after their capture in Caracas, while the court proceeds with the formal reading of the charges.
#NoticiasEVTV #NicolasMaduro #NuevaYork
— EVTV (@EVTVMiami) October 15, 2026
Judge Hellerstein approved postponing the start of the trial against Maduro and Flores until June 14, 2027, at the joint request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the defense, which asked for more time to prepare following the expansion of the indictment.
The new charges add to those Maduro and Flores already faced for conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States and related crimes involving the possession and use of machine guns and destructive devices.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that both participated in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine with the intention of providing financial resources to individuals or organizations involved in terrorist activities.
For the charge of conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism, federal law provides for a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment. Conspiracy to commit torture is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, although the sentence can reach life imprisonment if the torture results in death.
Maduro and Cilia Flores Prepare Immunity Defense
Meanwhile, the defense teams for Maduro and Flores are also challenging the legitimacy of the proceedings and have raised arguments based on the immunity they claim to possess.
The next hearing is scheduled for December, when Judge Hellerstein will examine motions to dismiss the indictment on grounds of sovereign immunity.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office argues that Maduro is not entitled to head-of-state immunity because the United States stopped recognizing him as Venezuela’s legitimate president in 2019 and notes that the Venezuelan government has not formally requested recognition of that protection in this case.