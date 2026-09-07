Trump Reveals Possible Space Force Uniform, Sparking Design Controversy
Posted on09/07/26 at 16:30
Donald Trump shared an image on social media showing what could become a new uniform for members of the US Space Force.
The completely black, futuristic design quickly attracted attention and generated numerous reactions because of its distinctive appearance.
Trump shared the AI-generated image on Truth Social.
According to the president, the concept draws inspiration from the aesthetics, discipline, and functionality of “Starship Troopers,” the 1997 science fiction film.
However, social media users identified other, more controversial similarities, comparing the design with uniforms worn by the SS in Nazi Germany.
What Trump’s Possible Space Force Uniform Looks Like
The proposed design features a predominantly black uniform with a matching belt, high boots, and cap.
Its appearance also led some users to compare it with Darth Vader, one of the most recognizable characters in the “Star Wars” franchise.
The comparisons quickly multiplied on social media after Trump posted the image.
Although the president cited “Starship Troopers” as one of the concept’s inspirations, the combination of black clothing, boots, and other elements ultimately fueled the controversy.
Will This Become the New Official Uniform?
For now, there is no confirmation that the design shared by Trump will become the official uniform.
The post depicts a visual concept created with artificial intelligence, not a uniform whose final adoption has been officially announced.
This distinction is important because the image reveals the aesthetic Trump is considering, but it does not mean Space Force members will begin wearing the uniform.
The post comes as the president continues promoting initiatives related to the US space sector.
In late August, Trump announced the creation of the US Space Academy, a project intended to train astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, and other professionals in the sector, as well as prepare future members of the Armed Forces.
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