Trump Reveals Possible Space Force Uniform, Sparking Design Controversy

Donald Trump shared an image on social media showing what could become a new uniform for members of the US Space Force.

The completely black, futuristic design quickly attracted attention and generated numerous reactions because of its distinctive appearance.

Trump shared the AI-generated image on Truth Social.

According to the president, the concept draws inspiration from the aesthetics, discipline, and functionality of “Starship Troopers,” the 1997 science fiction film.

However, social media users identified other, more controversial similarities, comparing the design with uniforms worn by the SS in Nazi Germany.

What Trump’s Possible Space Force Uniform Looks Like

The proposed design features a predominantly black uniform with a matching belt, high boots, and cap.

Its appearance also led some users to compare it with Darth Vader, one of the most recognizable characters in the “Star Wars” franchise.