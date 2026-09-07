Woman Fatally Shot Outside Denny’s in Madera; Husband Arrested

A woman identified as Brittney Moreno died after allegedly being shot by her husband outside a Denny’s restaurant in Madera, California.

The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, August 30, at approximately 3:45 p.m. outside the restaurant near Avenue 18½ and Golden State Boulevard.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as David Moreno, the victim’s husband, from whom Brittney was separated at the time of the shooting.

Couple Met for Dinner at Denny’s Before Shooting

According to authorities, Brittney and David met and ate at the restaurant before an argument turned violent.

After finishing their meal, they left the Denny’s, and Brittney walked toward her vehicle.

“The two of them went and ate inside, and at one point, after they finished, they both went outside and she got into her car, and then David walked up to the car and shot her multiple times,” Lieutenant Manuel Ramírez explained to N+ Univision 21.

Brittney was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.