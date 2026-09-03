Shooting Rocks Minneapolis, Leaves Multiple Victims Including Police Officers

One dead after shooting in Minneapolis

Two police officers among victims

Seven patients received

A shooting that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis left at least one person dead and several injured, including two police officers.

The incident took place in the area of 15 East Grant Street, near the Minneapolis Convention Center, and prompted a large deployment of police and emergency teams.

The Hennepin County Medical Center reported that it received seven injured people, one of whom died, while continuing to care for the other patients.

So far, authorities have not clarified whether the two police officers hit by the shots are among the seven people taken to the medical center.

Minneapolis Shooting Prompts Strong Police Response

ACTIVE SHOOTER IN MINNEAPOLIS: Multiple people have been wounded, including two Minneapolis police officers, during an ongoing active-shooter incident at an apartment building near 15 E Grant St. Police, firefighters and additional EMS units are responding. The situation remains… pic.twitter.com/lfsJa3RAk8 — Citizen (@CitizenApp) September 2, 2026

Why it matters: The attack occurred in a busy area of downtown Minneapolis and forced authorities to ask residents and visitors to stay away while the investigation continues.