Shooting Rocks Minneapolis, Leaves Multiple Victims Including Police Officers
Posted on09/03/26 at 02:43
- One dead after shooting in Minneapolis
- Two police officers among victims
- Seven patients received
A shooting that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis left at least one person dead and several injured, including two police officers.
The incident took place in the area of 15 East Grant Street, near the Minneapolis Convention Center, and prompted a large deployment of police and emergency teams.
The Hennepin County Medical Center reported that it received seven injured people, one of whom died, while continuing to care for the other patients.
So far, authorities have not clarified whether the two police officers hit by the shots are among the seven people taken to the medical center.
Minneapolis Shooting Prompts Strong Police Response
ACTIVE SHOOTER IN MINNEAPOLIS: Multiple people have been wounded, including two Minneapolis police officers, during an ongoing active-shooter incident at an apartment building near 15 E Grant St.
Police, firefighters and additional EMS units are responding. The situation remains… pic.twitter.com/lfsJa3RAk8
— Citizen (@CitizenApp) September 2, 2026
Why it matters: The attack occurred in a busy area of downtown Minneapolis and forced authorities to ask residents and visitors to stay away while the investigation continues.
The fact: Two police officers are among the confirmed victims of the shooting, although authorities have not yet officially released details about the severity of their injuries.
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The process: Investigators are working to determine what triggered the shooting, how many people were involved, and the exact circumstances in which the victims were injured.
What can you do?: People in the area should follow local authorities’ instructions and avoid approaching the scene while the police response remains active.
Hospital Confirms One Death After Minneapolis Shooting
DEVELOPING: There are multiple victims, including two police officers, in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis, according to city officials.
Read more: https://t.co/EicCjVepov pic.twitter.com/neAubBBsg0
— ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2026
Confirmation of a fatal victim came from the Hennepin County Medical Center, which reported receiving seven patients related to the incident.
The health status of the other hospitalized individuals had not been initially disclosed, so any additional figures on victims or fatalities should be considered preliminary until an official update.
The Minneapolis Police Department specifically asked the public to avoid the affected area while agents and other emergency teams work in the area.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also reported that state officials mobilized to support local authorities after the shooting.
Tim Walz Reacts as Investigation Continues
My public safety team is responding to a shooting that took place downtown Minneapolis this afternoon.
State officials are on the ground to support local law enforcement and we will share more information as it becomes available.
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 2, 2026
Walz publicly thanked the work of the law enforcement forces that responded to the emergency and expressed support for the rescuers involved in the operation.
“I appreciate the law enforcement officers working actively to ensure the safety of our neighbors in downtown Minneapolis this afternoon,” the governor wrote.
“Minnesota is praying for our rescuers,” Walz added while authorities continued working to secure the area and clarify what happened.
The case remains under development, and key answers are still missing, including the circumstances that led to the Minneapolis shooting and the final condition of the injured.